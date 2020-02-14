Your browser is out-of-date.

Beyond Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in East London, South Africa
Reviews (0)
    • Project 1 | 012020, Beyond Designs Beyond Designs
    Project 1 | 012020

    Beyond Designs is an Interior Design and Project Management Studio. Our strengths in interior design, quantity surveying, project and construction management ensure a professional and efficient level of service providing quality finishes and design to your beautiful spaces.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decor
    • Project Management
    • Construction Management
    • Cost Projection
    Service areas
    East London and South Africa
    Address
    Beacon Bay
    5241 East London, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-726157871 beyonddesigns.co.za
