Uniquely different and creatively, intuitively approaching every new environment, with careful consideration and respect towards the immediate existing surroundings (Shape, colour, proportions etc.) . . . we CREATE FROM SCRATCH . . . we DO NOT COPY... NOTHING WE DO is Googleized, Pinterested , Facebooked, Instagramized or Uberistically previously known to mankind. (Yes those are words we just created 🤷🏻‍♂️ 😜)













If you like 'Out The Box' thinking, you will be glad to hear that we've thrown our box away. It is important to note that we specialize in MODERN to VERY MODERN environments.













We make any area come to life and cause it to breath again . . . We are not an interior design company , but rather we specialize in unsatisfying individual areas that isn't satisfactory to you, even after dealing with your interior decorator or designer. We will gladly assist Interior Designers as well as decorators on projects for their clients, with some creative ideas, should they wish to collaborate with us. So if your current adviser's "Out The Box' thinking is NOT 'Out The Box' enough for you . . . You are welcome to contact us...













cr8ive is a concept and feature design company, specializing in open non-functional areas, inside and outside, for exclusive upmarket residential and executive spaces...





Fabricators and suppliers of modern, fresh facelifted Pool Loungers, modern abstract metal art, as well as decorative accessories and unique individual designer furniture pieces ( including wall & garden art ) in stainless steel and mild steel.













We can work and advise even remotely via WhatsApp . . . so look past any obstacles and contact us directly today. . . A simple trust based bank deposit (EFT), after advice , or after the 'Go Ahead' on a project has been given, will protect and ensure our commitment towards you as a new or existing client, without having sleepless nights about it . . . We are in it for the passion . . . not for the money . . . WE REALLY SELL TRUST . . . NOT SIMPLY PRODUCTS. . . Will ship internationally if required...





So feel free to contact us direct or via Whatsapp today on 078 4888 088 . . . and remember . . . always have a cr8ive day...