Alpha & Omega can cater to all your Home & Office Renovation needs efficiently & effectively. Our reputation is based on quality repairs & renovations. We specialize in major & minor home & office renovation, construction & improvements Providing top quality work at affordable prices. Services: *Plumbing *Painting *Electrical Repairs *Window & door replacements/ repairs *Interior & Exterior Carpentry *Roof Repairs *Furniture removals

Services Bathroom renovations

kitchen renovation

garage

boundary walls

tiling

plumbing Service areas Johannesburg

Johannesburg, South Africa Address 2 Swempie Crescent Liefde En Vrede

2190 Johannesburg, South Africa

South Africa

+27-660205259 alphaomegarenovation.co.za