Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Alpha and Omega home and office renovations
Bathroom Designers in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • All Renovations
    Alpha & Omega can cater to all your Home & Office Renovation needs efficiently & effectively. Our reputation is based on quality repairs & renovations. We specialize in major & minor home & office renovation, construction & improvements Providing top quality work at affordable prices. Services: *Plumbing *Painting *Electrical Repairs *Window & door replacements/ repairs *Interior & Exterior Carpentry *Roof Repairs *Furniture removals
    Services
    • Bathroom renovations
    • kitchen renovation
    • garage
    • boundary walls
    • tiling
    • plumbing
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Johannesburg, South Africa
    Address
    2 Swempie Crescent Liefde En Vrede
    2190 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-660205259 alphaomegarenovation.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Alpha & Omega can cater to all your Home & Office Renovation needs efficiently & effectively. Our reputation is based on quality repairs & renovations.

    We specialize in major & minor home & office renovation, construction & improvements

    Providing top quality work at affordable prices.

    Services:

    *Plumbing

    *Painting

    *Electrical Repairs

    *Window & door replacements/ repairs

    *Interior &b Exterior Carpentry

    *Roof Repairs

    *Furniture removals

    All major cards accepted

      Add SEO element