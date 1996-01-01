Marga registered her practice in 1996 and delivers partial and full architectural services on existing and new properties. working predominantly in the residential market, Marga Viljoen has experience in small corporate, commercial and medical building typologies. With her sister, Salmari, she has done a number of refurbishing and additions with interior design as a turn-key service.

Services SACAP registered architect delivers the full architectural service or partial services mainly in the residential sector.

House design

Presentation drawings

Council approval documentation and process

working drawings and tender documentation (if not turn-key)

site inspections

contract close-up and as built drawings

turn-key interior design

Service areas Johannesburg Address Villa Elite, Cadogan Road,

2191 johannesburg

South Africa

+27-824585087 www.margaviljoen.wordpress.com