Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Marga Viljoen_Arch Deco
Architects in johannesburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential 1-4 projects, Marga Viljoen_Arch Deco Marga Viljoen_Arch Deco Modern houses
    Residential 1-4 projects
    Marga registered her practice in 1996 and delivers partial and full architectural services on existing and new properties. working predominantly in the residential market, Marga Viljoen has experience in small corporate, commercial and medical building typologies. With her sister, Salmari, she has done a number of refurbishing and additions with interior design as a turn-key service.
    Services
    • SACAP registered architect delivers the full architectural service or partial services mainly in the residential sector.
    • House design
    • Presentation drawings
    • Council approval documentation and process
    • working drawings and tender documentation (if not turn-key)
    • site inspections
    • contract close-up and as built drawings
    • turn-key interior design
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    Villa Elite, Cadogan Road,
    2191 johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-824585087 www.margaviljoen.wordpress.com
      Add SEO element