Why Go with Cape Gate Motors and Repairs Cape Town?

Here at Cape Gate Motors and Repairs Cape Town we are skilled in helping you the moment your gate motor gives issues or stops functioning. We understand that having a gate motor functioning is extremely crucial for your safety and security but they do break down on occasion. We have staffs on the road across Cape Town at hand to fix your gate motor right away. At Cape Gate Motors and Repairs Cape Town we carry a full range of spare parts for swing and sliding gates, these include all the main brands such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa. Our call out prices are very inexpensive and we usually complete fixing the gate motor in beneath 1 hour. At Cape Gate Motors and Repairs Cape Town we put in brand-new gate motors including service or refurbish existing motors. If you require your garage door fixed or another access control, we have you covered. Here at Cape Gate Motors and Repairs Cape Town we have practical experience in all of these areas.





At Cape Gate Motors and Repairs Cape Town our motto is fast, inexpensive assistance. Contact us today, our friendly staff are standing by to help you.

Services our Cape Gate Motors and Repairs Cape Town offer

Many of the services and installation services we provide include :





- Garage door repair including garage openers

- Gate motor repair same day

- Garage Door Automation

- Gate motors for sale and put in at your home or office

- CCTV, electric fencing and other security options

- Oil changes, services and refurbishments

- Housing driveways and complexes

- Swing and Sliding Gates

- For industrial and commercial gates

- Remote control programming

- Secure your gate motor with a security bracket









Gate Motor Brands and Products

Look no further, Cape Gate Motors and Repairs Cape Town has the comprehensive range of gate motor associated products in stock!





Centurion Systems Gate Motors:





Centurion Automation is South Africa's premier manufacturer of garage door motors, gate motors, automation and access control. Added to the large selection of products Centurion supplies are their fully programmable electric gate motors which range from light residential to heavy duty commercial. Some of the range includes the Centurion D10 heavy duty selection, the Vantage swing gate choices and the well-liked Centurion D5 Evo variety as well as the A.





Gemini Gate Motors:

Gemini is a popular more budget friendly alternative to the Centurion selection. The most well-known motors they offer are the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They supply both swing and sliding gate options.

Frequent issues.

Gate Motor Issues

- Damaged or flat remote control





Once you have switched the battery in your remote and your gate functions with other remotes, then you have a defective or broken remote control. Give us a call and we can supply and programme a new remote controller for you in no time.





- Is your gate not reacting at all?





The first thing to do is look at if the breaker and the switch are functioning, if you are able to unlock your gate motor box inspect if the lights are on, if not then this would mean you have a power trouble. If the lights are on, you might just have a complication with your remote control, it could be damaged or it could possibly just be the batteries that are flat.





- Beeping sounds coming from the motor.

Most often if your gate beeps it means you have a power outage or your gate has a low battery. This could mean your battery is broken or you might actually have a broken power supply to your gate motor. We stock new batteries, we will test your battery and if needed replace your 12v battery with a new one.





- Is your gate not launching or quiting where it should be?

This is a typical issue that is very often related to the oil in the motor causing the sensor to not reflect where the indicator is. The best way to solve this issue is to contact a service technician who will come out and asses the complication and clean the oil off the sensor.





Based in Cape Town our teams serve the following regions





Your gate motor quit working? Don't panic Cape Gate Motors and Repairs Cape Town have teams on the road in Cape Town providing services to the whole of the Cape Town Metro. We can quotation and install in no time at all! Just some of the suburbs we visit frequently include:Cape Town City Stellenbosh Paal Franschhoek Durbanville Belville Blouburgstrand Somerset West Strand Constantia Brackenfell Fish Hoek Goodwood Hout Bay Milnerton Muizenberg









Get in Touch with Cape Gate Motors and Repairs Cape Town

Feel free to reach out at any time to get a complimentary price quote.

Cape Gate Motors and Repairs Cape Town

111 Buitengracht St

8001

Western Cape

021 300 2634

https://capegatemotors.co.za/

https://www.facebook.com/Cape-Gate-Motors-100935531300792/

https://www.hellopeter.com/cape-gate-motors