At Elite Plumber we provide a full range of Plumbing Services in Gauteng. No matter what your plumbing requirements are from plumbing installations, plumbing upgrades, plumbing maintenance to 24 Hour emergency Plumbing. Regardless of your plumbing problems, or whether you need plumbing services for your home or business our plumbers at Elite Plumber, have the best solutions for you.
- Service areas
- Sandton and South Africa
- Address
-
67 6th Ave, Hyde Park
2196 Sandton, South Africa
South Africa
+27-619998967 www.eliteplumber.co.za