Gate Motor Repairs Pretoria # 1 - Centurion, Gemini, Hansa, ET Motors - Gate Motor Installers - Pro Gate Motors Pretoria Pretoria





Repair your gate motor in 1 hour or less * Highly affordable * Endorsed Suppliers Centurion, Gemini, Hansa ET. Gate Motor Repairs Pretoria and Installations

--------------------------------





Gate Motor Contractors Pretoria





Quick Online Quotes.

Crews on the road in Pretoria.

Supply and Install





Pro Gate Motor Repairs - Pretoria

219 Carinus St

Pretoria

0184

Gauteng

087 550 4026

https://progatemotorrepairs.co.za/pretoria/





Welcome to Pro Gate Motors Pretoria





Pro Gate Motors Pretoria is experts in helping you when your gate motor gives complications or stops working. We know that having a gate motor working is extremely important for your security but they do break down from time to time. We have workforces on the road spanning Pretoria ready to fix your gate motor in no time. We carry a full range of spare parts for all the leading companies such as Centurion and Gemini in both the sliding and swing gate choices. Our call-out rates are extremely fair and our team almost always end up fixing the gate motor in less than 1 hour.





We also install new Gate Motors and service or refurbish existing motors.





Swift, cost effective service is our motto. Give us a ring today our helpful staff are standing by to help you.





------------------------------.

Services we offer





Everything related to Gate Motors our company can do! All our services at Pro Gate Motors Pretoria bring a comprehensive workmanship guarantee.





- Gate Motor Repairs.

- Supply new Gate Motors from all the leading manufacturer's Centurion and Gemini.

- Gate motor service, oil change and refurbishment.

- Insurance replacements.

- New gate motor installations for household driveways and complexes.

- Sliding and Swing gates.

- Heavy Duty Gate motors for large entrances.

- Remote control programming.

- Spare parts such as battery replacement and rails.

- Automation experts.

- Securing gate motors to make them theft-proof.

- Various other security enhancements such as garage door, CCT and electric fencing.





-------------------.

Automated Gate Opener Products





At Pro Gate Motors Pretoria our company supply and keep stock of the full stable of gate motor related products.





Centurion Systems Gate Motors:.

Centurion Automation is South Africa's major manufacturer of automation, access control, garage door openers and gate motors. They provide totally programmable electric powered gate motors from lightweight domestic to heavy-duty industrial. Some of the selection includes the popular D5 Evo range and the A and D10 heavy duty range and the Vantage swing gate options.





Gemini Gate Motors:.

Gemini is a prominent more reasonably-priced option to the Centurion range. The most popular motors they offer are the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They provide both swing and sliding gate options.





Different parts and brand names:.

There are lots of spare parts that are used with gate motors. Our team carry stock of most the frequent parts including:.

- Gate motor rails.

- Remote controls.

- 12v Batteries.

- Anti-theft bracket.

- Gate Beams.

- Gate Intercom.

- ET Nice Systems sliding and swing gate automation.

- Hansa Gate Motors.





-----------------------------.

New Gate Motors fitted





If you need a manufacturer new installation to give us a ring. Our team can offer you a full turnkey solution. Get your gate motor provided as well as installed. Our technicians have the capacity to do every single component of the process perfectly. The steps include:.





Step 1 - Connecting power by moving electrical cable underground to the closest connection point.

Step 2 - Attaching the Gate Motor making use of a base plate and bolted to the concrete (All new concrete is thrown if called for).

Step 3 - Positioning and attaching the rack/rail that the gate will move on over the gate motor. The rack comes in two separate selections steel or nylon (recommended for coastal regions). An expert is needed for this mounting if this is not done the proper way it damage the motor or gearbox.

Step 4 - Applying stoppers to inform the gate to stop at each ends.

Step 5 - Programming the Gate Motor end and launch points, speed, beams and also strength.

Stage 6 - Programming remote controls.





-----------------------.

Gate Motor Not Working?





- The gate is not kicking in, moving or making any sound.

First, you should inspect if the breaker and the switch are working properly. If you can open your gate motor box check if there are any lights on. If not you have a power complication. If there are lights on you may perhaps have a remote control problem the batteries could be finished or it could be damaged.





- The gate doesn't end where it is intended to or doesn't stop at the end.

This is a frequent issue that is often related to the oil in the motor leading to the sensor to not reflect where the indicator is. If this happens unexpectedly after your gate automation was working fine then you need to contact a technician.





- Remote controller doesn't function.

If you have tried changing the battery and tested that the gate motor works with other remotes then you have an issue with your remote control. Give us a call and our company can deliver and program a new remote controller for you.





- The gate continues making a beeping sound.

A beeping sound is in most cases the source of power outages and low battery warning. You may possibly have broken power to your gate motor or your battery could be faulty. Our team carry new batteries so give us a ring and our team will test and if needed remove and replace your 12v battery with a new one.

-------------------.

Based in Pretoria we serve the following local areas





Our company have workforces on the road in Pretoria serving the whole of the Pretoria Metro. If your gate motor has quit working or you need a price quote for a new installation our company can help you fast. Some of the suburban areas our company visit regularly include:.





Pretoria

Rietfontein

Waverley

Villieria

Mountain View

Pretoria Gardens

Sinoville

Elarduspark

Wonderboom

Faerie Glen

Garsfontein

Lynnwood

Moreleta Park

Pretoria North

Doornpoort





------------------------------------------------------------------.

About Us





Our company have workforces traveling in Pretoria providing services to all of the of the Pretoria Metro. If your gate motor has stopped working or you need a quotation for a new setup we can help you swiftly. Pro Gate Motors Pretoria is experts in helping you when your gate motor gives issues or stops working. We know that having a gate motor operational is considerably important for your safety but they do break down every once in a while. Our team have teams on the road almost everywhere in Pretoria ready to fix your gate motor in a snap. We carry a comprehensive range of spare parts for all of the leading companies such as Centurion and Gemini in both the sliding and swing gate options. Our call-out prices are considerably fair and we almost always finish fixing the gate motor in less than 1 hour.





- Gate Motor Repairs.

- Supply new Gate Motors from all the major brand's Centurion and Gemini.

- Gate motor service, oil change and refurbishment.

- Insurance replacements.

- New gate motor fittings for house driveways and complexes.

- Sliding and Swing gates.

- Heavy Duty Gate motors for large size gates.

- Remote control programming.

- Spare parts such as battery replacement and rails.

- Automation specialists.

- Securing gate motors to make them theft-proof.

- Other safety and security improvements such as garage door, CCT and electric fencing.





At Pro Gate Motors Pretoria our team deliver and keep store of the full range of gate motor-related products and authorized supplier of all the major brand names. Centurion Systems Gate Motors, access control, garage door openers and gate motors. D5 Evo range and the A and D10 heavy duty range and the Vantage swing gate choices. Gemini the most favored motors they offer are the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They deliver both swing and sliding gate options. Other parts and brand names there are various spare parts that are used with gate motors.





- Gate motor rails.

- Remote controls.

- 12v Batteries.

- Anti-theft bracket.

- Gate Beams.

- Gate Intercom.

- ET Nice Systems sliding and swing gate automation.

- Hansa Gate Motors.





-----------------------------------.

Get in Touch





Please reach out anytime to get a free of cost quotation.