Pretoria east Geyser repair and installation 0718742375
Plumbers in Pretoria
Reviews
Services

  • Geyser repair
  • Geyser replacement
  • Plumber
  • Blocked drain
  • Sink blocked
  • Burst pipe
  • Geyser installation
Price/hr: R250

Projects

    • Lyttelton geyser repairs and installation 0718745375 free quotes, Pretoria east Geyser repair and installation 0718742375 Pretoria east Geyser repair and installation 0718742375
    Lyttelton geyser repairs and installation 0718745375 free quotes

    Services

     :Olympus burst geyser or leaks call 0718742375,Olympus geyser installation,Boardwalk plumber,Garsfonten Blocked drain ,Mooikloof geyser repair ,Grootfontein Plumber, Moreleta park burst pipe, Faerie glen leak toilet, Wapadrand geyser repir, Equestria geyser replacement, Silverlakes replacement geyser,Lynnwood geyser burst,Waterkloof blocked drain,Waterkloof glen plumber,Erasmmusrand blocked drain,Brooklyn plumber,Constantiapark plumber,Waterkloof ridge solar geyser installation



    We are absolutely committed to customer care and satisfaction and believe in offering our customers the lowest price possible while delivering an excellent quality of service.


    Geyser/Boiler and heating installation, maintenance and repair

    Fixed quotes on all our services

    Available at short notice to all areas in and around 

    Pretoria

     east

    Get in touch 24/7, 365 days a year

    Guarantees offered against all our workmanship



    Our Services Include:


    Geyser replacement


    Burst geyser


    Geyser no hot water


    Geyser repair


    Blocked waste and sewer lines


    Building of sewerage manholes


    Burst geysers


    Burst pipes


    Dripping geyser valves


    Dripping taps


    Leaking or running toilets


    New installations of bathrooms and kitchens


    New geyser installation


    Pipe diversions and re-pipes


    Call Brown 0718742375

    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    187 office park loise st Waterkloof glen
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-723328082 waterkloof-plumbers-and-electricians-service.business.site
