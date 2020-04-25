Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Exclusive Floors
Flooring in Sandton, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    No-nonsense, knowledgeable professionalism is the only service we offer. No frills honesty and advice to help you invest in the best quality and workmanship available. Schedule a free home consultation and we'll bring our flooring samples to demonstrate to you and also take measurements while we're there. Having weathered the coronavirus epidemic, I'm confident and super motivated with a sense of gratitude to carry on doing the work we love to do. So confident that I know you won't be able to say no after having experienced an Exclusive Floors presentation. I aim to leave my clients with the same enthusiasm and excitement as me. This is the best way to do business! Win-Win! Some of our installation team members have been working together for the company for almost a decade and their team work has a clear sense of synergy. Expect to be amazed.

    Services
    • Laminate Flooring
    • Vinyl Flooring
    • Carpets
    • Accessories
    • Installation
    Service areas
    Johannesburg, Sandton, and South Africa
    Company awards
    Long Standing Trusted Retailer and Installer as suggested by suppliers to the trade. Internationally recognised master installer of Quick-Step Belgian Laminate Flooring. In SA
    Address
    Pine Rd
    2191 Sandton, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-827076940 www.exclusivefloors.co.za

    Reviews

    Poloko A Poloko A
    I could not find anyone who could offer me a professional assessment and give advice to help me decide on the options for a flooring renovation. Almost having thrown in the towel, I took a meeting withC Claude from Exclusive Floors and boy was I delighted with the service, knowledgeable advice and all at a surprisingly affordable price for which I would gladly have paid more for. I was surprised when Claude and his team arrived on time and completed the work precisely on schedule even though half a day of loadshedding. I can definitely recommend Exclusive Floors for your flooring renovation on service excellence alone. If you are sceptical about workmanship, trust me and pay the fee you are quoted because you will feel bad after you realize the quality of the work.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
      Add SEO element