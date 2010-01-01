Your browser is out-of-date.

Milestone Kitchens
Kitchen Manufacturers in Wartburg, South Africa
    • Swedish Style, Milestone Kitchens Milestone Kitchens KitchenBench tops Wood
    Swedish Style, Milestone Kitchens Milestone Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
    Swedish Style, Milestone Kitchens Milestone Kitchens KitchenBench tops Solid Wood
    +3
    Swedish Style
    French Flair, Milestone Kitchens Milestone Kitchens Dining roomDressers & sideboards Wood
    French Flair, Milestone Kitchens Milestone Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
    French Flair, Milestone Kitchens Milestone Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Solid Wood
    +4
    French Flair
    African Allure, Milestone Kitchens Milestone Kitchens HouseholdHomewares Wood
    African Allure, Milestone Kitchens Milestone Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
    African Allure, Milestone Kitchens Milestone Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
    +6
    African Allure

    Milestone Kitchens offers a range of free-standing kitchens units in three styles. Each kitchen unit is carefully hand crafted and is constructed using solid pine. We sell our units online, directly from our website to the customer.

    Services
    • Help you design your own kitchen
    • Provide free-standing kitchen units
    • Each unit is fully customisable
    • Choose the range that suits your style best
    Service areas
    Wartburg, South Africa
    Address
    Milestone Farm, R614, Wartburg Road
    3233 Wartburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-769495745 www.milestonekitchens.co.za
