Trak Construction
General Contractors in Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa
    • Hawaan Estate, Trak Construction Trak Construction Floors
    Hawaan Estate, Trak Construction Trak Construction Modern houses
    Hawaan Estate, Trak Construction Trak Construction Modern houses
    +2
    Hawaan Estate
    Dash, Trak Construction Trak Construction Balcony
    Dash, Trak Construction Trak Construction Modern houses
    Dash, Trak Construction Trak Construction Modern houses
    +3
    Dash
    Property 41, Trak Construction Trak Construction Classic style houses
    Property 41, Trak Construction Trak Construction Patios
    Property 41, Trak Construction Trak Construction Pool
    +5
    Property 41

    Offering a complete turn-key solution (design and build) OR mastering the build aspect only (if the design is already taken care of), let our highly experienced team take control of your project and help you realize your vision, while relieving you of stress, frustration and time spent.

    We measure and price your project digitally off the drawings using the latest in estimating software for an extremely accurate price that can be relied upon.

    Services
    • Construction Additions
    • Construction Alterations
    • Construction Renovations
    Service areas
    • Mainly Sandton and Surrounds
    • Sandton
    • South Africa
    • Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa
    Company awards
    Registered with the Master Builders Association and the NHBRC
    Address
    2196 Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-608472540 www.trakconstruction.co.za
