Offering a complete turn-key solution (design and build) OR mastering the build aspect only (if the design is already taken care of), let our highly experienced team take control of your project and help you realize your vision, while relieving you of stress, frustration and time spent.
We measure and price your project digitally off the drawings using the latest in estimating software for an extremely accurate price that can be relied upon.
- Services
- Construction Additions
- Construction Alterations
- Construction Renovations
- Service areas
- Mainly Sandton and Surrounds
- Sandton
- South Africa
- Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa
- Company awards
- Registered with the Master Builders Association and the NHBRC
- Address
-
2196 Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa
South Africa
+27-608472540 www.trakconstruction.co.za