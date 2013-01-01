Your browser is out-of-date.

Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd
Building Supplies in Durban North, South Africa
Reviews (8)
    Origin Product Brochure & Price List
    Origin Product Brochure & Price List, Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd uPVC windows
    Origin Product Brochure & Price List, Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd uPVC windows
    Origin Product Brochure & Price List
    Casement Window Range
    Casement Window Range, Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Modern windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc
    Casement Window Range, Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Modern windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc
    Casement Window Range
    Practical & User-Friendly Retractable Security Gates For Your Home
    Practical & User-Friendly Retractable Security Gates For Your Home, Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd
    Practical & User-Friendly Retractable Security Gates For Your Home, Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd
    Practical & User-Friendly Retractable Security Gates For Your Home
    Get The Aluminium Advantage For Your Home
    Get The Aluminium Advantage For Your Home, Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Sliding doors Aluminium/Zinc
    Get The Aluminium Advantage For Your Home, Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Sliding doors Aluminium/Zinc
    Get The Aluminium Advantage For Your Home
    Aluminium Shower Door Types - Which One Fits Best?
    Aluminium Shower Door Types - Which One Fits Best?, Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Modern bathroom Aluminium/Zinc White
    Aluminium Shower Door Types - Which One Fits Best?, Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Minimal style Bathroom Aluminium/Zinc White
    Aluminium Shower Door Types - Which One Fits Best?
    How To Choose The Right Windows For Your Home
    How To Choose The Right Windows For Your Home, Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Modern windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc
    How To Choose The Right Windows For Your Home, Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Origin Aluminium (Pty) Ltd Colonial style window and door Aluminium/Zinc
    How To Choose The Right Windows For Your Home

    The quality of Aluminium framing structures are often overlooked and undervalued and yet offer enormous benefits to both home and business owners. With over 800 suppliers and installers of Origin Aluminium Doors, Windows, Showers, OriGuard Security Gates, Curtain Walling and Shop Fronts, Origin Aluminium is the brand behind aluminium frames in many residential, retail and business properties. 

    Founded in 2005, Origin Aluminium is one of the very few independent manufacturers in the Aluminium Industry. Using precision CNC machinery and with branches nationwide, Origin Aluminium manufactures aluminium frames of the highest quality and which have been designed to allow for easy installation, servicing and maintenance.

    In 2013, Origin Aluminium achieved the much sought after SAFIERA Energy Rating Certifications.

    Ask for Origin Aluminium by name and open up your world.

    Services
    • Aluminium Doors and Windows
    • Shower Doors
    • OriGuard Security Gates
    • Curtain Walling
    • Shopfronts
    Service areas
    • Durban
    • Johannesburg
    • Cape Town
    • Bloemfontein
    • Port Elizabeth
    • Pretoria
    Company awards
    • In 2013, Origin Aluminium received the highly sought-after SAFIERA Energy Rating Certifications for our Origin Patio Door and Origin 340 Casement Window.
    • This certification means homeowners, architects and builders have all the necessary energy and mechanical performance information immediately on hand when planning the optimal energy efficiency of a new home or office building.
    Address
    11 Imvubu Park Close, Riverhorse Valley
    4017 Durban North, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-315696071 www.origingroup.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Service provided by: Origin Aluminium Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd

    Address: 11 Imvubu Park Close, Riverhorse Valley, Durban North, South Africa

    Telephone:+27 31 569 6071

     E-Mail: dbn@origingroup.co.za

    Managing Director: Grant Kalil

    Company Registration No: 1988/005489/07

    VAT No: 4420222848

    Legal Documentation

    Reviews

    Chanti Jackson Chanti Jackson
    I ordered a new security gate from Origin Aluminium Pretoria. It was delivered the same day by a very friendly and helpful staff member - service with a smile! The Origuard gate was installed without any hassle. Thank you Origin Aluminium for 5 star service and a quality product.
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: September 2020
    Edit
    John Hawes Hawes
    Really professional organization with helpful staff highly recommended
    5 months ago
    jakes van der walt
    Unfortunately the salesrep do not contacts you as they promised and it not the first, second or third time that it happened. A bit slow but otherwise everything is fine.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
