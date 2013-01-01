The quality of Aluminium framing structures are often overlooked and undervalued and yet offer enormous benefits to both home and business owners. With over 800 suppliers and installers of Origin Aluminium Doors, Windows, Showers, OriGuard Security Gates, Curtain Walling and Shop Fronts, Origin Aluminium is the brand behind aluminium frames in many residential, retail and business properties.
Founded in 2005, Origin Aluminium is one of the very few independent manufacturers in the Aluminium Industry. Using precision CNC machinery and with branches nationwide, Origin Aluminium manufactures aluminium frames of the highest quality and which have been designed to allow for easy installation, servicing and maintenance.
In 2013, Origin Aluminium achieved the much sought after SAFIERA Energy Rating Certifications.
Ask for Origin Aluminium by name and open up your world.
- Aluminium Doors and Windows
- Shower Doors
- OriGuard Security Gates
- Curtain Walling
- Shopfronts
- Durban
- Johannesburg
- Cape Town
- Bloemfontein
- Port Elizabeth
- Pretoria
- In 2013, Origin Aluminium received the highly sought-after SAFIERA Energy Rating Certifications for our Origin Patio Door and Origin 340 Casement Window.
- This certification means homeowners, architects and builders have all the necessary energy and mechanical performance information immediately on hand when planning the optimal energy efficiency of a new home or office building.
11 Imvubu Park Close, Riverhorse Valley
4017 Durban North, South Africa
South Africa
www.origingroup.co.za
Service provided by: Origin Aluminium Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Address: 11 Imvubu Park Close, Riverhorse Valley, Durban North, South Africa
Telephone:+27 31 569 6071
E-Mail: dbn@origingroup.co.za
Managing Director: Grant Kalil
Company Registration No: 1988/005489/07
VAT No: 4420222848