Pro Gate Motor Repairs - Fourways

31 Ibis Ln

Fourways

2055

Gauteng

010 500 8671

https://progatemotorrepairs.co.za/fourways/





The Best Gate Motor Technicians in Fourways.





Pro Gate Motors Fourways specializes in helping you when your gate motor gives problems or stops working. We understand that having a gate motor working is highly important for your security but they do damage down ever so often. We have workforces on the road all over Fourways ready to fix your gate motor in no time. Our team carry a comprehensive range of spare parts for all the primary manufacturers such as Centurion and Gemini in both the sliding and swing gate selections. Our call-out rates are considerably sensible and we almost always complete fixing the gate motor in less than 1 hour.





Our team even install new Gate Motors and service or refurbish existing motors.





Swift, affordable service is our motto. Give us a ring today our helpful staff are standing by to assist you.





Solutions





Whatever related to Gate Motors we can do! All our services at Pro Gate Motors Fourways bring a comprehensive workmanship service warranty.





- Gate Motor Repairs.

- Stock new Gate Motors from all of the major brand's Centurion and Gemini.

- Gate motor service, oil change and refurbishment.

- Insurance replacements.

- New gate motor installations for domestic driveways and complexes.

- Sliding and Swing gates.

- Heavy Duty Gate motors for large gates.

- Remote control programming.

- Spare parts such as battery replacement and rails.

- Automation contractors.

- Securing gate motors to make them theft-proof.

- Additional security improvements such as garage door, CCT and electric fencing.





Gate Motor Brands and Products





At Pro Gate Motors Fourways our team provide and keep stock of the complete series of gate motor relevant products.





Centurion Systems Gate Motors:.Centurion Automation is South Africa's primary provider of automation, access control, garage door openers and gate motors. They supply completely programmable electric powered gate motors from lightweight residential to heavy-duty industrial. Some of the collection features the popular D5 Evo range and the A and D10 heavy duty range and the Vantage swing gate choices.





Gemini Gate Motors:.

Gemini is a well-liked more reasonably-priced choice to the Centurion range. The most popular motors they offer are the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They deliver both swing and sliding gate selections.





Some other components and brand names:.

There are plenty of spare parts that are used with gate motors. We carry stock of most the frequent parts including:.

- Gate motor rails.

- Remote controls.

- 12v Batteries.

- Anti-theft bracket.

- Gate Beams.

- Gate Intercom.

- ET Nice Systems sliding and swing gate automation.

- Hansa Gate Motors.





Electric Gate Motors sold and installed





If you need a brand new installation to give us a call. We can offer you a full turnkey solution. Get your gate motor provided as well as installed. Our technicians have the ability to do every single aspect of the process seamlessly. The stages include:.





Step 1 - Connecting power by running electrical cable underground to the closest to connection point.

Step 2 - Attaching the Gate Motor making use of a base plate and bolted to the concrete (Fresh concrete is thrown if needed).

Step 3 - Positioning and fixing the rack/rail that the gate will pull on over the gate motor. The rack comes in two different alternatives steel or nylon (suggested for coastal places). A professional is required for this setup if this is not done perfectly it damage the motor or gearbox.

Step 4 - Attaching stoppers to instruct the gate to stop at the two ends.

Step 5 - Programming the Gate Motor end and start points, speed, beams and also force.

Step 6 - Programming remote controls.





Do you have any of these complications?





- The gate is not responding, moving or making any sound.

First, you should look if the breaker and the switch are working correctly. If you can open your gate motor box inspect if there are any lights on. If not you have a power issue. If there are lights on you could very well have a remote control issue the batteries could be finished or it could be broken.





- The gate doesn't stop where it is supposed to or doesn't stop at the end.

This is a frequent complication that is often related to the oil in the motor inducing the sensor to not show where the indicator is. If this happens suddenly after your gate automation was working alright then you need to ring up a technician.





- Remote controller doesn't function.

If you have tried changing the battery and tried that the gate motor works with other remotes then you have an issue with your remote control. Give us a phone call and our company can deliver and program a new remote controller for you.





- The gate stays making a beeping sound.

A beeping sound is most likely the source of power outages and low battery warning. You might possibly have damaged power to your gate motor or your battery could be faulty. We carry new batteries so give us a ring and our company will test and if needed change your 12v battery with a new one.





Serving Fourways





Our company have workforces on the road in Fourways serving the whole of the Johannesburg Metro. If your gate motor has quit working or you need a price for a new installation our team can help you swiftly. Some of the areas we visit regularly include:.





Abbotsford

Alexandra

Atholhurst

Atholl

Atholl Gardens

Bagleyston

Benmore Gardens

Birdhaven

Birnam

Bramley

Bramley North

Bramley Park

Bruma

Bryanston

Bryanston East

Cheltondale

Chislehurston

Cyrildene

Dalecross

Dennehof

Dunhill

Edenburg

Elton Hill

Epsom Downs

Fairway

Fairwood

Fellside

Forbesdale

Fourways

Gallo Manor

Glen Athol

Glenhazel

Greenstone Hill

Gresswold

Hawkins Estate

Highlands North

Houghton Estate (part)

Hurl Park

Illovo

Inanda

Kentview

Kew

Khyber Rock

Killarney

Klevehill Park

Littlefillan

Lone Hill

Magalies View

Magaliessig

Marlboro

Marlboro Gardens

Maryvale

Melrose

Melrose Estate

Melrose North

Moodie Hill

Morningside

Morningside Manor

Mountain View

Norscot

Northern Acres

Norwood

Oaklands

Orange Grove

Percelia Estate

Petervale

Raedene Estate

Raumarais Park

River Club

Riviera

Rivonia

Sandown

Sandton

Savoy Estate

Saxonwold

Simba

Strathavon

Sunningdale

Sunningdale Ridge

Sunset Acres

Sydenham

The Gardens

Victoria

Wierda Valley

Woodlands

Woodmead

Wynberg





Our team have crews traveling in Fourways serving all of the of the Johannesburg Metro. If your gate motor has quit working or you need a quote for a new setup our company can help you fast.





