Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pro Gate Motor Repairs—Fourways
Garage Doors in Sandton, South Africa
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Security system supplier, Pro Gate Motor Repairs - Fourways Pro Gate Motor Repairs - Fourways
    Security system supplier, Pro Gate Motor Repairs - Fourways Pro Gate Motor Repairs - Fourways
    Security system supplier, Pro Gate Motor Repairs - Fourways Pro Gate Motor Repairs - Fourways
    +15
    Security system supplier

    Expert Gate Motor Repair - Pro Gate Motors Fourways


    Pro Gate Motors Fourways - Electric Gate Motor Contractors. Quick Prices quote, Full Range of Spare Parts.

    --------------------------------


    Phone Now For Your Gate Motor Repair and Installation Needs


    Easy Online Quotes.

    Crews on the road in Fourways.

    Supply and Install


    Pro Gate Motor Repairs - Fourways

    31 Ibis Ln

    Fourways

    2055

    Gauteng

    010 500 8671

    https://progatemotorrepairs.co.za/fourways/


    The Best Gate Motor Technicians in Fourways.


    Pro Gate Motors Fourways specializes in helping you when your gate motor gives problems or stops working. We understand that having a gate motor working is highly important for your security but they do damage down ever so often. We have workforces on the road all over Fourways ready to fix your gate motor in no time. Our team carry a comprehensive range of spare parts for all the primary manufacturers such as Centurion and Gemini in both the sliding and swing gate selections. Our call-out rates are considerably sensible and we almost always complete fixing the gate motor in less than 1 hour.


    Our team even install new Gate Motors and service or refurbish existing motors.


    Swift, affordable service is our motto. Give us a ring today our helpful staff are standing by to assist you.


    ------------------------------.

    Solutions


    Whatever related to Gate Motors we can do! All our services at Pro Gate Motors Fourways bring a comprehensive workmanship service warranty.


    - Gate Motor Repairs.

    - Stock new Gate Motors from all of the major brand's Centurion and Gemini.

    - Gate motor service, oil change and refurbishment.

    - Insurance replacements.

    - New gate motor installations for domestic driveways and complexes.

    - Sliding and Swing gates.

    - Heavy Duty Gate motors for large gates.

    - Remote control programming.

    - Spare parts such as battery replacement and rails.

    - Automation contractors.

    - Securing gate motors to make them theft-proof.

    - Additional security improvements such as garage door, CCT and electric fencing.


    -------------------.

    Gate Motor Brands and Products


    At Pro Gate Motors Fourways our team provide and keep stock of the complete series of gate motor relevant products.


    Centurion Systems Gate Motors:.Centurion Automation is South Africa's primary provider of automation, access control, garage door openers and gate motors. They supply completely programmable electric powered gate motors from lightweight residential to heavy-duty industrial. Some of the collection features the popular D5 Evo range and the A and D10 heavy duty range and the Vantage swing gate choices.


    Gemini Gate Motors:.

    Gemini is a well-liked more reasonably-priced choice to the Centurion range. The most popular motors they offer are the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They deliver both swing and sliding gate selections.


    Some other components and brand names:.

    There are plenty of spare parts that are used with gate motors. We carry stock of most the frequent parts including:.

    - Gate motor rails.

    - Remote controls.

    - 12v Batteries.

    - Anti-theft bracket.

    - Gate Beams.

    - Gate Intercom.

    - ET Nice Systems sliding and swing gate automation.

    - Hansa Gate Motors.


    -----------------------------.

    Electric Gate Motors sold and installed


    If you need a brand new installation to give us a call. We can offer you a full turnkey solution. Get your gate motor provided as well as installed. Our technicians have the ability to do every single aspect of the process seamlessly. The stages include:.


    Step 1 - Connecting power by running electrical cable underground to the closest to connection point.

    Step 2 - Attaching the Gate Motor making use of a base plate and bolted to the concrete (Fresh concrete is thrown if needed).

    Step 3 - Positioning and fixing the rack/rail that the gate will pull on over the gate motor. The rack comes in two different alternatives steel or nylon (suggested for coastal places). A professional is required for this setup if this is not done perfectly it damage the motor or gearbox.

    Step 4 - Attaching stoppers to instruct the gate to stop at the two ends.

    Step 5 - Programming the Gate Motor end and start points, speed, beams and also force.

    Step 6 - Programming remote controls.


    -----------------------.

    Do you have any of these complications?


    - The gate is not responding, moving or making any sound.

    First, you should look if the breaker and the switch are working correctly. If you can open your gate motor box inspect if there are any lights on. If not you have a power issue. If there are lights on you could very well have a remote control issue the batteries could be finished or it could be broken.


    - The gate doesn't stop where it is supposed to or doesn't stop at the end.

    This is a frequent complication that is often related to the oil in the motor inducing the sensor to not show where the indicator is. If this happens suddenly after your gate automation was working alright then you need to ring up a technician.


    - Remote controller doesn't function.

    If you have tried changing the battery and tried that the gate motor works with other remotes then you have an issue with your remote control. Give us a phone call and our company can deliver and program a new remote controller for you.


    - The gate stays making a beeping sound.

    A beeping sound is most likely the source of power outages and low battery warning. You might possibly have damaged power to your gate motor or your battery could be faulty. We carry new batteries so give us a ring and our company will test and if needed change your 12v battery with a new one.


    -------------------.

    Serving Fourways


    Our company have workforces on the road in Fourways serving the whole of the Johannesburg Metro. If your gate motor has quit working or you need a price for a new installation our team can help you swiftly. Some of the areas we visit regularly include:.


    Abbotsford 

    Alexandra 

    Atholhurst 

    Atholl 

    Atholl Gardens 

    Bagleyston 

    Benmore Gardens 

    Birdhaven 

    Birnam 

    Bramley 

    Bramley North 

    Bramley Park 

    Bruma 

    Bryanston 

    Bryanston East 

    Cheltondale 

    Chislehurston 

    Cyrildene 

    Dalecross 

    Dennehof 

    Dunhill 

    Edenburg 

    Elton Hill 

    Epsom Downs 

    Fairway 

    Fairwood 

    Fellside 

    Forbesdale 

    Fourways 

    Gallo Manor 

    Glen Athol 

    Glenhazel 

    Greenstone Hill 

    Gresswold 

    Hawkins Estate 

    Highlands North 

    Houghton Estate (part) 

    Hurl Park 

    Illovo 

    Inanda 

    Kentview 

    Kew 

    Khyber Rock 

    Killarney 

    Klevehill Park 

    Littlefillan 

    Lone Hill 

    Magalies View 

    Magaliessig 

    Marlboro 

    Marlboro Gardens 

    Maryvale 

    Melrose 

    Melrose Estate 

    Melrose North 

    Moodie Hill 

    Morningside 

    Morningside Manor 

    Mountain View 

    Norscot 

    Northern Acres 

    Norwood 

    Oaklands 

    Orange Grove 

    Percelia Estate 

    Petervale 

    Raedene Estate 

    Raumarais Park 

    River Club 

    Riviera 

    Rivonia 

    Sandown 

    Sandton 

    Savoy Estate 

    Saxonwold 

    Simba 

    Strathavon 

    Sunningdale 

    Sunningdale Ridge 

    Sunset Acres 

    Sydenham 

    The Gardens 

    Victoria 

    Wierda Valley 

    Woodlands 

    Woodmead 

    Wynberg 


    ------------------------------------------------------------------.

    Welcome to Pro Gate Motors Fourways Fourways


    Our team have crews traveling in Fourways serving all of the of the Johannesburg Metro. If your gate motor has quit working or you need a quote for a new setup our company can help you fast. Pro Gate Motors Fourways is skilled in helping you when your gate motor gives problems or stops working. We realize that having a gate motor working is highly important for your security but they do break down now and again. We have crews on the road throughout Fourways prepared to fix your gate motor in no time at all. Our team carry a full range of spare parts for each of the primary manufacturers such as Centurion and Gemini in both the sliding and swing gate selections. Our call-out rates are highly fair and our team usually finish fixing the gate motor in less than 1 hour.


    - Gate Motor Repairs.

    - Provide new Gate Motors from all the major brand name's Centurion and Gemini.

    - Gate motor service, oil change and refurbishment.

    - Insurance replacements.

    - New gate motor installations for house driveways and complexes.

    - Sliding and Swing gates.

    - Heavy Duty Gate motors for larger gates.

    - Remote control programming.

    - Spare parts such as battery replacement unit and rails.

    - Automation specialists.

    - Securing gate motors to make them theft-proof.

    - Other safety and security improvements such as garage door, CCT and electric fencing.


    At Pro Gate Motors Fourways we deliver and keep stock of the full range of gate motor-related products and authorized supplier of all the leading brand names. Centurion Systems Gate Motors, access control, garage door openers and gate motors. D5 Evo range and the A and D10 heavy duty range and the Vantage swing gate selections. Gemini the most in demand motors they offer are the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They deliver both swing and sliding gate options. Other parts and brands there are many different spare parts that are used with gate motors.


    - Gate motor rails.

    - Remote controls.

    - 12v Batteries.

    - Anti-theft bracket.

    - Gate Beams.

    - Gate Intercom.

    - ET Nice Systems sliding and swing gate automation.

    - Hansa Gate Motors.

    -----------------------------------.

    Get in Touch with Pro Gate Motors Fourways


    Feel free to reach out whenever to get a cost-free estimate.

    Service areas
    Sandton and South Africa
    Address
    31 Ibis Ln, Fourways, Gauteng
    2055 Sandton, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-105008671 progatemotorrepairs.co.za/fourways
      Add SEO element