Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Plantation Shutters®
Windows in Cape Town, South Africa
Overview 4Projects (4) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Project 4, Plantation Shutters® Plantation Shutters® Modern style doors
    Project 4, Plantation Shutters® Plantation Shutters® Modern living room
    Project 4, Plantation Shutters® Plantation Shutters® Modern style bedroom
    +3
    Project 4
    Project 3, Plantation Shutters® Plantation Shutters® Country style dining room
    Project 3, Plantation Shutters® Plantation Shutters® Country style dining room
    Project 3, Plantation Shutters® Plantation Shutters® Country style dining room
    +4
    Project 3
    Project 2, Plantation Shutters® Plantation Shutters® Living room
    Project 2, Plantation Shutters® Plantation Shutters® Classic style bedroom
    Project 2, Plantation Shutters® Plantation Shutters® Classic style bedroom
    +3
    Project 2
    Project 1, Plantation Shutters® Plantation Shutters® Classic style dining room
    Project 1, Plantation Shutters® Plantation Shutters® Classic style bedroom
    Project 1, Plantation Shutters® Plantation Shutters® Classic style bathroom
    +4
    Project 1

    For over 20 years, Plantation Shutters® has been working alongside acclaimed architects, designers and homeowners to create beautiful timber, aluminium and security shutters that add value and elegance to every home. We offer superior quality custom-designed, adjustable louvre window and door shutters and dividers, made using only the finest solid hardwood, engineered timbers and premium aluminium.

    At Plantation Shutters, it’s all about attention to detail. Everything we do, ensures that you get the very best quality and ultimately, the most beautiful shutters. Whether you are looking for internal shutters to control light or provide privacy, or security shutters - our fully customised design and manufacturing process will ensure that understated style and value are added to your property.

    Plantation Shutters are locally crafted, and can be designed and manufactured to suit any size or shape of window and door opening. The broad range of stains or customised colour options will ensure that you find the shutters best suited to your home.

    Beautiful and functional, Plantation Security Shutters are the strongest and most stylish security shutters available. Offering a broad range of choice, together with experienced personal service, Plantation Security Shutters set the standard and provide complete peace of mind. Secure your home beautifully.

    Services
    Timber Shutters, Security Shutters, and Aluminium Shutters
    Service areas
    • South Africa with offices in:
    • Cape Town
    • Johannesburg
    • Durban
    • Knysna/George/Plettenberg Bay
    • Port Elizabeth
    • East London
    • Nelspruit
    • Mauritius
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    8 Josias Blanckenberg Road, Atlantis
    7349 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-215771705 www.plantation.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Plantation Shutters®

      Add SEO element