SAYI CONTRACTORS
Restoration & Renovation in Randburg, Gauteng, South Africa
    We are a team of building construction contractors who are servicing the whole of Johannesburg as one of the fastest growing construction and renovation company with over 10years experience in the industry we live to ensure that our services are top in quality and we are proud of it, we provide the very best services and guaranteed by honesty, we promise to deliver prompt and proffesional services at all times utilising our team who have been trained to the highest standards to maximise the effeciency and safety, we come with the best customer care services and vast experience in the industry, domestic and commercial construction services all we will be able to come to your aid, we provide services at a compitable rates, we have no hidden costs and our services are measurable, our quotations are comprehensive and our rates are the best. we promise to beat every quote out there as we work hard to ensure you to get best quality services at the most reasonable pricing, no job is too small or big for our team and we offer FREE QUOTES, our aim is to always exceed expectations while building relationships with our clients, we pride ourselves on excellent services standards hands on approach, efficient and competent staff prompt and reliable workmanship, quality services and we real value for your money.

    We offer advice and recommendations on all aspects of the work and only the best products are to to be used.

    We commit ourselves to honour delivery deadlines agreed to in advance, we deliver in time and in budget

    WE SPECIALIZE IN THE SERVICES BELOW:

    Services
    • Building Renovations
    • Electrical Services
    • Drywall Installation and Repairs
    • Ceiling Installation and Repairs
    • Wall Painting
    • Waterproofing
    • Roof Repairs
    • Plumbing Services
    • Bathroom and Kitchen Renovations
    Service areas
    Johannesburg, Gauteng, and South Africa
    Company awards
    SAYI CONTRACTORS has been selected as one of our Most Popular Home Improvement Specialists!
    Address
    18 Princes street, Randburg
    2194 Randburg, Gauteng, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-633016768 www.sayicontractors.co.za
