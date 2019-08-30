Your browser is out-of-date.

Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd
Home Builders in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews (11)
Reviews (11)
Projects

    • Bathroom Design, Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd Modern bathroom
    +3
    Bathroom Design
    Garage , Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd Modern garage/shed
    +2
    Garage
    Full House Reno, Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd Modern style bedroom
    +4
    Full House Reno

    We pride ourselves with combined 35yrs experience team with passionate in changing houses to Homes. Design, Build and Manage we housed services of architect, interior designers who helps you utilise your Spaces.


    Building Construction is our game. Facilities Maintenance and tenant improvement, we conduct our site assessment develop scope of work and recommend what can.be done to improve units and facilities all done at free consultation on condition services level agreement (SLA) been signed and discussed.


    We have our in house Technical Engineering team, Architect and Project Management expertise who dwell into detail to your developed scope of changes desired advise where possible.


    Qualify Assurance and Safety, We are regulated by the industry and NHBRC compliance means we always seek to protect our reputation and live to deliver good workmanship. We design our site safety measures and regulations to ensure zero occupational injuries and diseases at work are mitigated with prescribed guides. THINK & ACT strategy been in place for sometime.

    Services
    • Home Builders
    • Renovations and Project Management
    • Architectural services
    Service areas
    Gauteng, Johannesburg, and South Africa
    Company awards
    NHBRC
    Address
    90 mitchell street, Berea
    2198 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-724896107 www.afrisomprojects.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Building the Future Today, our footprint towards excellence

    Reviews

    coco.kabasele
    Very good experience. They have done a great job
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd Afrisom Projects Pty Ltd
    Excellent work and good workmanship they displayed strong knowledge area of what they were doing, always they have update with as I spent entire time at work. Indeed they are good was never called to come home whatsoever they solved all issues independently.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2018
    SohailShabnam Carim
    Joseph has promised to resolve waterproofing issues, let’s see how he progresses,
    2 months ago
