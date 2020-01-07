Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bespoke Blinds &amp; Curtains Decor Studio
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Centurion, South Africa
Overview 2Projects (2) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wooden Venetian Blinds, Bespoke Blinds & Curtains Decor Studio Bespoke Blinds & Curtains Decor Studio Windows & doors Blinds & shutters Engineered Wood
    Wooden Venetian Blinds, Bespoke Blinds & Curtains Decor Studio Bespoke Blinds & Curtains Decor Studio Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
    Wooden Venetian Blinds
    All Types Of Blinds , Bespoke Blinds & Curtains Decor Studio Bespoke Blinds & Curtains Decor Studio Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
    All Types Of Blinds , Bespoke Blinds & Curtains Decor Studio Bespoke Blinds & Curtains Decor Studio Windows & doors Blinds & shutters Engineered Wood
    All Types Of Blinds , Bespoke Blinds & Curtains Decor Studio Bespoke Blinds & Curtains Decor Studio Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
    All Types Of Blinds

    We help our clients customize their Window or Door treatments with our high quality made to measure Blinds, Shutters, Curtains, Security Trellis for Doors and Security Buglers for Windows.

    Services
    • Blinds
    • Office Blinds
    • Shutters
    • Venetian Blinds
    • Vertical Blinds
    • Aluminum Blinds
    • Wooden Blinds
    • Plaswood Blinds
    • Roller Blinds
    • Double Roller Blinds
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Gauteng, Centurion, and South Africa
    Company awards
    Top 10 Blinds Installers in Centurion
    Address
    23 Edwin Conroy Road
    0157 Centurion, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-670485902 bbcdecorstudio.business.site/?_target?m=true
    Legal disclosure

    Wooden Blinds • Roller Blinds • Aluminum Blinds • Plaswood Blinds • Vertical Blinds • Bamboo Blinds • Roman Blinds • PVC Shutters


    Contact us now for a FREE QUOTATION

    WhatsApp Business - 067 048 5902

    Email - bbcdecorstudio@workmail.co.za

      Add SEO element