Reclaim Design
Eco-design in Cape Town, South Africa
    • Recycled Gin Bottle Vase with Reclaimed Wood Stand | Reclaim Design, Reclaim Design Reclaim Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Recycled Gin Bottle Vase with Reclaimed Wood Stand | Reclaim Design
    Herringbone Table with Hairpin Legs - Reclaimed Wood | Reclaim Design, Reclaim Design Reclaim Design Office spaces & stores Wood
    Herringbone Table with Hairpin Legs - Reclaimed Wood | Reclaim Design
    Bespoke Dining Table - Reclaimed Wood | Reclaim Design, Reclaim Design Reclaim Design Dining roomTables Wood
    Bespoke Dining Table - Reclaimed Wood | Reclaim Design

    By creating and offering an elegant range of handmade eco-friendly home decor and furniture made from locally sourced reclaimed wood and recycled materials, we are doing our bit to help you do yours.

    Services
    • Eco-friendly home decor
    • eco-friendly furniture
    • bespoke home decor
    • bespoke furniture
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Company awards
    Gold Award—Best Artisan Stand—Homemakers Expo, Cape Town
    Address
    7 Hillcrest Road, The Vines
    7806 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-728790585 reclaimdesign.org
