Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DSR ARCHITECTS
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 9Projects (9) 3Ideabooks (3)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • DSR ARCHITECTS, DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS Commercial spaces
    DSR ARCHITECTS, DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS Commercial spaces
    DSR ARCHITECTS
    Kyalami Estate , DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    Kyalami Estate , DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    Kyalami Estate , DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    +2
    Kyalami Estate
    Barton Rd, Cedar Lakes Estate, DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    Barton Rd, Cedar Lakes Estate, DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    Barton Rd, Cedar Lakes Estate, DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    +1
    Barton Rd, Cedar Lakes Estate
    Guest House_Bryanston Kent Street, DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    Guest House_Bryanston Kent Street, DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    Guest House_Bryanston Kent Street, DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    Guest House_Bryanston Kent Street
    DSR Projects Interior planning and renders, DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    DSR Projects Interior planning and renders, DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    DSR Projects Interior planning and renders, DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    +3
    DSR Projects Interior planning and renders
    The Wildtuin_Krugersdorp , DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    The Wildtuin_Krugersdorp , DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    The Wildtuin_Krugersdorp
    Show all 9 projects

    Professional Architects over 20 years experience _DSR ARCHITECTS - +(ENGINEERS & QS) Call DSR Architect now 082 542 6262 - also available on WhatsApp - smith@dsra.co.za

    Design and Project Architects Design and build Residential and Commercial Architecture

    WHY USE DSR ARCHITECTS

    A service that's more than the lines on paper - Quality management - Budget management - Time management (the programme)

    The service of a Professional Architect (DSR) - The best end product - Correct design to suit with flair - Clear and correct advice - Design to a correct and accurate budget

    Process: 1. Taking the first step, let's meet - CALL 082 542 6262

    2. Concept, design sketches, first costs, yes first building cost, DSR A+C added value service with QS

    3. 3D images, refine, detailed drawings and approvals

    4. DSRA Associate engineers brought onboard (DSR A+C added value service)

    5. Let us save you money. Yes an Architect will save you money and headaches Quality drawings, schedules, details, and specifications from DSR ARCHITECTS.

    6. DSR A+C -Experience Principal Agent to do contract administration / Construction Management

    7. Because DSR Architects are focused and focused on your project - We don't try and do all the world's projects at the same time.

    Services
    • Architect
    • Construction management
    • design
    • contract management
    • construction management
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    Florida Lake
    1709 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-825426262 www.dsra.co.za

    Reviews

    DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    DSR Architectural Services did an exceptional job, as they do not only specialize in Architectural Designs (Floor plans) but also construction and renovations. I received regular updates on the process of my floor plans being submitted, when they started with the actual construction phase I frequently visited and every visit was pleasant with a little bit of dust, but it was great. The staff was good company and they could also just give me a little bit of an idea of what still needed to be done. They also ensured that after a day's work my premises were clean and tidy...not that it has to be as construction is a bit of a messy situation. Thank you DSR and Team for the Exceptional work...will most definitely refer people
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: October 2018
    Edit
    DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    Thanx guys for the interior decoration, I'm loving it and the electric fence makes me feel safer than ever. Thank you so much for the great service, i greatly appreciate it!!
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Edit
    DSR ARCHITECTS DSR ARCHITECTS
    Amazing, great advice and design, On budget on time.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2016
    Edit
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element