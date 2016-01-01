Professional Architects over 20 years experience _DSR ARCHITECTS - +(ENGINEERS & QS) Call DSR Architect now 082 542 6262 - also available on WhatsApp - smith@dsra.co.za

Design and Project Architects Design and build Residential and Commercial Architecture

WHY USE DSR ARCHITECTS

A service that's more than the lines on paper - Quality management - Budget management - Time management (the programme)

The service of a Professional Architect (DSR) - The best end product - Correct design to suit with flair - Clear and correct advice - Design to a correct and accurate budget

Process: 1. Taking the first step, let's meet - CALL 082 542 6262

2. Concept, design sketches, first costs, yes first building cost, DSR A+C added value service with QS

3. 3D images, refine, detailed drawings and approvals

4. DSRA Associate engineers brought onboard (DSR A+C added value service)

5. Let us save you money. Yes an Architect will save you money and headaches Quality drawings, schedules, details, and specifications from DSR ARCHITECTS.

6. DSR A+C -Experience Principal Agent to do contract administration / Construction Management

7. Because DSR Architects are focused and focused on your project - We don't try and do all the world's projects at the same time.