Gate Motor Repairs Centurion # 1 - Centurion, Gemini, Hansa, ET Motors - Gate Motor Installers - Fast Gate Motor Repairs Centurion





Speedy Call-Outs * Budget-friendly Rates * Accredited Centurion and Gemini * Swing and Sliding Gates - # 1 in Centurion Gate Motor Repair and Installations Fix your gate motor, 1 hour or less - Call Now





24 Hour Responding.

Fix your gate motor in 1 hour.

Quick Phone Outs.

Years of years of experience with all of major gate motor brand name names





About Fast Gate Motor Repairs Centurion

Gate motors do break or become faulty every once in a while, but here at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Centurion we realize how important a running gate is for your safety. We have teams around Centurion available to repair your gate motor. At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Centurion we bring a whole range of spare parts for swing and sliding gates, these include all the main brand names such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa. We generally complete fixing your gate motor within 1 hour and charge affordable service fees. We install brand-new gate motors including service or recondition old, existing motors. Aside from gate motors if you require your garage door dealt with or any other access control we have expertise to service or fit brand new.





At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Centurion our motto is fast, cost effective assistance. Contact us today, our friendly staff are standing by to help you.

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Centurion

6753 Seedcracker StCenturion

Gauteng

0173

012 942 6307





https://gate-motor-repairs-centurion.netly.co.za/





Services our Fast Gate Motor Repairs Centurion offer

Anything in the area of Gate Motors we can help! All our services bring a whole workmanship warranty.

- Gate motor repair same day

- Full variety of garage door repairs

- Automate your garage door

- Brand new gate motor installations select leading manufacturers including Centurion and Gemini.

- Gate motor service, oil change and refurbishment

- Price estimate for insurance claims

- Home driveways and complexes

- Both swing and sliding gate alternatives

- Heavy and large size gate motors

- Remote control programming

- Full range of spares and extras for instance 12v battery, beams and intercoms

- Brackets to stop tampering and stealing your gate motor

- Secure your home further with CCTV, electric fences and garage automation













Gate Motor Brands and Products





At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Centurion we not only sell but also keep stock of the full selection of gate motor associated products.





Centurion Systems Gate Motors:





South Africa's major distributor of gate motors, garage door openers, access control and automation. Centurion also offer fully programmable electric gate motors from heavy duty industrial to light domestic. Some of Centurion's selection includes the Centurion D10 heavy duty selection, the Centurion D5 Evo variety and also the A and the Vantage swing gate selections.





Gemini Gate Motors:

--

Gemini is a well-known more inexpensive alternative to the Centurion variety. The most popular motors they offer are the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They supply both swing and sliding gate alternatives.





Typical issues.

Commonplace issues with automated gate openers





- Has your remote control gone dead?

If you have examined that the gate is operating with other remotes and tried changing the battery and the gate still won't operate, then you have an issue with your remote control. Stop by, we can supply and programme a new remote for you.

- Is your gate motor going over the end or the start points?

Most time and again this is triggered by oil leaking into the sensor and this causes the sensor to read the start and endpoints of the gate position incorrectly If this is indeed the issue the only solution is to contact a service technician who will unlock up the motor and find the leak and clean up the oil.

- Beeping sounds coming from the motor.

Gates once in a while make a beeping noise, this is usually the cause of power outages and low battery notification. This could mean that you either have a broken battery or you may well have broken power to your gate motor. Call us, here at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Centurion we carry new batteries, we will examine and if needed replace your 12v battery with a new one.

- Your gate motor has stopped operating or making any noises

In this case, the very first thing you will need to do is examine if both the breaker and switch are functioning. If you are able to open up the gate motor box, look if the lights are on, if they are not on it means you have a power complication. If the lights are on, this could mean your remote control is either damaged, defective or the batteries are flat.

A beeping noise is normally the cause of power outages and low battery alert. You could possibly have damaged power to your gate motor or your battery could be defective.

---------------------------

Based in Centurion our teams serve the following neighborhoods

----

We have teams on the road in Centurion providing services to the whole of the Johannesburg Metro. If your gate motor has quit working or you need a price estimate for a brand new installation we can help you fast. Some of the suburbs we visit daily include:

Clubview Cornwall Hill Irene, Gauteng Pierre van Ryneveld Park The Reeds Rooihuiskraal Doringkloof Kloofsig Sunderland Ridge Eldoraigne Erasmia Laudium Lyttelton, Gauteng Wierdapark Heuweloord Olievenhoutbosch Zwartkop





-----------------

Contact Fast Gate Motor Repairs Centurion

Feel free to reach out no matter when to get a totally no cost price quote.

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Centurion

6753 Seedcracker St

Centurion

Gauteng

0173

012 942 6307

https://gate-motor-repairs-centurion.netly.co.za/