All gate motor brands.

Extremely budget-friendly contact out rate

Why Hire Fast Gate Motor Repairs Roodepoort? Leave your gate motor troubles to us, Fast Gate Motor Repairs Roodepoort specialize in assisting you when your gate motor stops working. Like a lot of things gate motors can also become defective at times, a gate motor that is not working is not safe. Our teams across Roodepoort can deal with your gate motor in no time at all at all. We hold a full selection of spare parts for all the major brand names such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa Gate Motors in both the sliding and swing gate selections. At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Roodepoort we don't believe in taking advantage of our clients, our call out prices are rather inexpensive. We can also proudly say that we generally finish a gate motor repair within 1 hour. We also install brand new Gate Motors and service or recondition existing motors. Although we are skilled in gate motors, we also have experience in servicing and setting up garage doors and any other access control.

At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Roodepoort our motto is fast, budget friendly assistance. Contact us today, our friendly staff are standing by to help you. Fast Gate Motor Repairs Roodepoort

4 Baanbreker Ave, Helderkruin

Roodepoort

Gauteng

1724

010 442 6378

https://gate-motor-repairs-roodepoort.netly.co.za/

Services our team offer

At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Roodepoort we provide a full variety of services to solve any gate motor trouble you have.

- Complete selection of garage door repairs

- Gate Motor Repairs

- Garage Door Automation

- Supply and install brand new gate motors from Centurion, Gemini, Hansa, ET motors.

- Secure your home further with CCTV, electric fences and garage automation

- Leading overhauls and refurbishments to extend the life span of your gate motor.

- Home driveways and complexes

- Sliding and Swing gates

- Heavy Duty gate motors for big gates

- Remote control programming

- Securing gate motors to make them theft-proof









Automated Gate Opener Products

No need to order and delay at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Roodepoort, we have a comprehensive selection of gate motor specific products in stock.

Centurion Systems Gate Motors:

Centurion Automation is South Africa's reputable distributor of automation, access control, garage door openers and gate motors. They offer entirely programmable electric gate motors from light domestic to heavy duty industrial. Some of the range includes the Centurion D10 heavy duty variety, the Vantage swing gate selections and the well-liked Centurion D5 Evo variety and also the A.

Gemini Gate Motors:

Gemini is an in demand more economical alternative to the Centurion variety. The most well-liked motors they offer are the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They supply both swing and sliding gate alternatives.

Commonplace issues





Commonplace issues

- Your remote control quits functioning.

If you have tested that the gate is working with other remotes and tried switching the battery and the gate still won't function, then you have an issue with your remote control. Stop by, we can deliver and programme a new remote for you.

- The gate doesn't stop where it is supposed to or doesn't quit at the end.

This is a common trouble that is commonly related to the oil in the motor resulting in the sensor to not reflect where the indicator is. If this happens suddenly after your gate automation was functioning fine then you need to call a technician.

- Is your motor making a beeping noise?

Gates from time to time make a beeping noise, this is usually the cause of power outages and low battery alert. This could mean that you either have a broken battery or you will likely have broken power to your gate motor. Call us, here at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Roodepoort we carry new batteries, we will examine and if required replace your 12v battery with a new one.

- Is your gate motor totally unresponsive and generating no noises?

In this scenario, the first thing you will need to do is test if both the breaker and switch are functioning. If you are able to unlock the gate motor box, check if the lights are on, if they are not on it means you have a power issue. If the lights are on, this could mean your remote control is either faulty, defective or the batteries are flat.A beeping sound is generally the cause of power outages and low battery warning. You may well have damaged power to your gate motor or your battery could be faulty.

Regions our teams serve in Roodepoort

If your gate motor has started giving problems or you need a quote for a brand new install, Fast Gate Motor Repairs Roodepoort can help you! We have teams in Roodepoort providing services to the whole of the Johannesburg Metro. A couple of the suburbs we visit daily include:Allen's Nek Ambot Amorosa Bergbron Breaunanda Carenvale Constantia Kloof Cosmo Business Park Cosmo City Creswell Park Davidsonville Delarey Discovery Eagle Canyon Golf Estate Fleurhof Floracliffe Florida Glen Florida Hills Florida Lake Florida North Florida Park Florida View Georginia Goudrand Groblerpark Hamberg Harveston A H Helderkruin View Honeydew Grove Honeydew Manor Honeydew Ridge Honeyhills Honeypark Horison Park Horison View Industria North Jackal Creek Golf Estate Kloofendal Laser Park Lea Glen Lindhaven Little Falls Manufacta Maraisburg Mostyn Park Ontdekkerspark Poortview Princess A H Quellerina Radiokop Rand Lease Reefhaven Robertville Roodekrans A H Roodepoort Central Roodepoort North Roodepoort West Ruimsig A H Ruimsig Country Estate Ruimsig Noord Selwyn Sonnedal AH Stormill Strubensvallei Technikon Tres Jolie Weltevreden Park Whiteridge Wilgeheuwel Willowbrook Wilro Park Witpoortjie Zandspruit Zonnehoewe A H





Contact Us

Please reach out no matter when to get a free of charge price.

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Roodepoort

