Why Go with Fast Gate Motor Repairs Midrand?

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Midrand specialises in helping you whenever your gate motor gives problems or stops running. Gate motors do break or become defective occasionally, but here at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Midrand we know how necessary a running gate is for your security. We have staffs around Midrand waiting to deal with your gate motor. Our spare parts include products such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa in both sliding and swing gate choices. It is critical for your basic safety to repair your gate motor, at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Midrand we usually finish dealing with a gate motor in beneath an hour, and our call out charges are extremely affordable too, so phone us today, you can not afford to hesitate! At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Midrand we set up brand-new gate motors and also service or refurbish existing motors. Although we specialise in gate motors, we also have years of experience in fixing and setting up garage doors and any other access control.

At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Midrand our motto is fast, affordable assistance. Contact us today, our friendly staff are standing by to help you.

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Midrand

1073 Old Pretoria RD, Halfway House Estate

Midrand

Gauteng

1685

010 442 6378

https://gate-motor-repairs-midrand.netly.co.za/

Repairs and Services

Anything to do with Gate Motors we can assist! All of our services bring a whole workmanship warranty.

- Gate Motor Repairs

- Garage door and roller door repair

- Automate your garage door

- Brand-new gate motor installs pick leading products such as Centurion and Gemini.

- Gate motor service, oil change and refurbishment

- Quotes for insurance claims

- Brand new gate motor installations for home driveways and complexes

- Both swing and sliding gate alternatives

- Heavy Duty gate motors for big gates

- Programming remotes with motor and existing alarm

- Spare parts which includes battery replacement and rails

- Secure your gate motor with a security bracket

- A range of other security approaches which include CCTV, electric fencing and garage doors













Motorized Gate Opener Products





Look no further, Fast Gate Motor Repairs Midrand has the comprehensive variety of gate motor related products in stock!





Centurion Systems Gate Motors:





Centurion Automation is South Africa's major Fast Gate Motor Repairs Midrand of automation, gate motors, access control and garage door openers. They offer entirely programmable electric gate motors for not only light domestic use but also heavy duty industrial use. Some of the variety also includes the Centurion D10 heavy duty range, the Vantage swing gate choices and the well-known Centurion D5 Evo selection and the A.





Gemini Gate Motors:





Gemini is a more budget-friendly alternative but still just as in demand as Centurion. Their variety includes the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They provide both swing and sliding gate options.





Prevalent issues.

Commonplace complications with automated gate openers









- Has your remote control gone dead?





Once you have changed the battery in your remote and your gate operates with other remotes, then you have a damaged or defective remote control. Give us a call and we can provide and programme a new remote controller for you in no time.





- Your gate motor has quit working or making any sounds





The first thing to do is inspect if the breaker and the switch are working, if you are able to open up your gate motor box look if the lights are on, if not then this would mean you have a power complication. If the lights are on, you could have a trouble with your remote control, perhaps faulty or it might actually just be the batteries that are flat.





- Beeping sounds coming from the motor.

Typically if your gate beeps it means you have a power outage or your gate has a low battery. This could mean your battery is faulty or you will likely have a damaged power provide to your gate motor. We stock new batteries, we will test your battery and if necessary replace your 12v battery with a new one.





- Is your gate motor going over the end or the start points?

One of the most prevalent troubles is related to oil in the motor. If it leaks in any way it can cause the sensor to reflect it's position incorrectly. To solve this issue you need to contact a technician who will clean up the oil and pick up your motor operating again.





Areas we serve in Midrand

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Midrand has teams on the road in Midrand serving the whole of the Johannesburg Metro. So don't wait if your gate motor is not functioning, call us for a quotation and install, we can assist you right away. A few of the suburbs we work in daily include:Airdlin Barbeque Downs Barbeque Downs Business Park Bloubosrand Blue Hills Broadacres Buccleuch Carlswald Chartwell Country View Crowthorne Dainfern Diepsloot Ebony Park Erand Farmall Glen Austin Halfway Gardens Halfway House Estate Headway Hill Houtkoppen Inadan Ivory Park Kya Sand Kya Sands Kyalami Agricultural Holdings Kyalami Business Park Kyalami Estates Maroeladal Midrand Midridge Park Millgate Farm Nietgedacht Noordwyk North Champagne Estates Paulshof Plooysville Rabie Ridge Randjesfontein AH Randjespark Riverbend AH Salfred Sunninghill Sunrella Trevallyn Trojan Vorna Valley Waterval City Willaway Witkoppen









Contact Fast Gate Motor Repairs Midrand

Please reach out at any time to get a no cost of charge price estimate.

