Fast Gate Motor Repairs Durban specialises in helping you the moment your gate motor presents issues or quits working. Having a operating gate motor is highly necessary for your security, thats why your operational gate motor is crucial to us at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Durban. Gate motors do become unreliable sporadically, our crews are on the road around Durban ready to deal with your gate motor quickly. Our spare parts also include brands such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa in both sliding and swing gate alternatives. We usually finish repairing your gate motor within 1 hour and charge affordable service costs. We set up brand-new gate motors and also service or refurbish old, existing motors. Fast Gate Motor Repairs Durban don't only specialize in gate motors, we also service or install garage doors or another access control.





Gate Motor Repairs and Services

A few of the services and installation options we provide also include :

- Rapid Gate Motor Repair

- Garage door and roller door repair

- Garage door automation set up

- Provide and fit new gate motors from Centurion, Gemini, Hansa, ET motors.

- Gate motor service, oil change and refurbishment

- Quotes for insurance claims

- Residential driveways and complexes

- Swing gates and sliding gate automation

- Large size heavy-duty gate automation

- Remote control supply and programming

- All spare parts also including rails and 12v battery

- Securing gate motors to make them theft-proof

- A range of other security solutions for example, CCTV, electric fencing and garage doors













Centurion Systems Gate Motors:





Centurion Automation is South Africa's top manufacturer of garage door openers, gate motors, access control and automation. Centurion has everyone in mind, they not only provide completely programmable gate motors for residential use but heavy duty motors for commercial properties as well. Included in the selection is the well-liked Centurion D5 Evo variety and the A. They also have the Centurion D10 heavy duty range and the Vantage swing gate alternatives.





Gemini Gate Motors:

Gemini is an in demand more very affordable alternative to the Centurion selection. The most in demand motors they offer are the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They provide both swing and sliding gate alternatives.





Typical issues.

Do you have any of these complications?









- The gate is not reacting, moving or making any noise.





Before anything else inspect if the electrical breaker switch is working properly. Unlock up your gate motor box and look at if there are evidence that your motor is taking in electric Durban specifically LED screens and lights. If you do not see any indications that there is power reaching your motor then you know there is an electrical provide problem. If you do find that there are lights on or the LED screen is showing then you are receiving power to the unit and you have a different issue.





- Is your gate not initiating or halting where it should be?









This complication is most normally induced by oil leaks in the motor which cause the sensor to slip. If this is indeed the problem the only solution is to phone a technician who will unlock up the motor and find the leak and clean up the oil.





- Has your remote control gone dead?





If the battery was not the issue then you could very well need a new remote controller. Call us to pick up your new remote and have it programmed.





- Beeping sounds coming from the motor.









A beeping sound is most likely the cause of power outages and low battery notification. You could possibly have broken power to your gate motor or your battery could be damaged. We carry new batteries so contact us and we will test and if needed replace your 12v battery with a new one.





Based in Durban we serve the following locations

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Durban has teams in Durban providing services to the whole of the Durban Metro. So don't wait if your gate motor is not working, call us for a quotation and install, we can help you right away. Just some of the suburbs we work in daily include:Durban Durban North Pinetown Essenwood Berea Amanzimtoti Westville Hillcrest Umhlanga Kloof Gillits South Coast North Coast









Connect with Us

Please reach out whenever to get a free of cost price.

