Malan Kotze Photography
Photographers in Pretoria, South Africa
    • House Radomsky, Malan Kotze Photography Malan Kotze Photography Built-in kitchens White
    House Radomsky, Malan Kotze Photography Malan Kotze Photography Modern dining room
    House Radomsky, Malan Kotze Photography Malan Kotze Photography Modern style bedroom
    House Radomsky

    Malan Kotze’s Architecture, Interior and food photography displays a distinct photographic style which is both assured and creative and portrays his passion for photography and his obsessive attention to detail, invite viewers for a closer look.  To produce these iconic images, Malan chooses to work directly with architects, designers, executive chefs and artists.  He is passionate and devoted to creating images that depict the artist’s design and concept, displaying the technical acumen, capturing the essence in high end architecture, interior design, and food & products.

     Malan has 30 years’ extensive experience and specializes in Architecture, Interior, Food and Product photography.

     Malan is the official Architectural and Interior photographer for Nando's South Africa.

    He has worked extensively all over South-Africa as well as Europe, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Swaziland.


    Services
    • Architectural Photography
    • Interior Photography
    • Hospitality Photography
    • Food Photography
    Service areas
    International, Pretoria, and South Africa
    Address
    1 Seabiscuit, Griffiths Ave, Equestria
    0184 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-723436349 www.malankotzephotography.com
