Malan Kotze’s Architecture, Interior and food photography displays a distinct photographic style which is both assured and creative and portrays his passion for photography and his obsessive attention to detail, invite viewers for a closer look. To produce these iconic images, Malan chooses to work directly with architects, designers, executive chefs and artists. He is passionate and devoted to creating images that depict the artist’s design and concept, displaying the technical acumen, capturing the essence in high end architecture, interior design, and food & products.

Malan has 30 years’ extensive experience and specializes in Architecture, Interior, Food and Product photography.

Malan is the official Architectural and Interior photographer for Nando's South Africa.

​

He has worked extensively all over South-Africa as well as Europe, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Swaziland.



