Swift Gate Motor Repair East Rand - Fast Gate Motor Repairs East Rand

Fast Gate Motor Repairs East Rand is the automated electric gate motor expert, dealing with gate motor brand-new sales and fits 24/7.

Fast Gate Motor Repairs East Rand specialises in helping you in the event that your gate motor gives troubles or stops working. Having a functioning gate motor is incredibly vital for your safety and security, thats why your operational gate motor is important to us at Fast Gate Motor Repairs East Rand. Gate motors do become damaged occasionally, our teams are on the road around East Rand ready to deal with your gate motor right away. At Fast Gate Motor Repairs East Rand we hold a full variety of spare parts for swing including sliding gates, these also include all the major manufacturers such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa. We generally finish restoring your gate motor within 1 hour and charge reasonable call out prices. We set up brand-new gate motors as well as service or overhaul old, existing motors. If you are in need of your garage door dealt with or any other access control, we have you covered. Here at Fast Gate Motor Repairs East Rand we have expertise in all of these areas.

Solutions

At Fast Gate Motor Repairs East Rand we offer a full range of services to solve any gate motor problem you have.





- Gate motor repair same day

- Automate your garage door

- A selection of other security approaches such as CCTV, electric fencing and garage doors

- Oil changes, services and refurbishments

- Home driveways and complexes

- Swing gates and sliding gate automation

- Garage door repairs and replacements

- Anti-theft brackets for gate motors

Automatic Gate Opener Products

Look no further, Fast Gate Motor Repairs East Rand has the comprehensive selection of gate motor associated products in stock!

Centurion Systems Gate Motors:

Centurion Automation is South Africa's best Fast Gate Motor Repairs East Rand of automation, gate motors, access control and garage door openers. They offer completely programmable electric gate motors for not only light residential use but also heavy duty industrial use. Also included in the variety is the in demand Centurion D5 Evo variety including the A. They also have the Centurion D10 heavy duty selection and the Vantage swing gate selections.

Gemini Gate Motors:

Gemini is a more very affordable alternative but still just as well-liked as Centurion. Their variety also includes the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They provide both swing and sliding gate options.

Commonplace problems.

Gate Motor Not Working?





- Has your remote control gone dead?

Once you have swapped the battery in your remote and your gate functions with other remotes, then you have a faulty or defective remote control. Give us a call and we can provide and programme a new remote controller for you in no time.

- If your gate stops responding or moving in any way.

The initial thing to do is verify if the breaker and the switch are operating, if you are able to open up your gate motor box see if the lights are on, if not then this would mean you have a power complication. If the lights are on, you could have an issue with your remote control, perhaps defective or it could very well just be the batteries that are flat.

- Beeping sounds coming from the motor.

In most cases if your gate beeps it means you have a power outage or your gate has a low battery. This could mean your battery is faulty or you could possibly have a defective power provide to your gate motor. We stock new batteries, we will check your battery and if necessary replace your 12v battery with a new one.

- Your gate running past the stop or endpoints?

This is a regular complication that is commonly related to the oil in the motor resulting in the sensor to not reflect where the indicator is. To solve this problem you need to contact a specialist who will clean the oil and pick up your motor operating again.

Crews ready all throughout East Rand

Your gate motor stopped working? Don't panic Fast Gate Motor Repairs East Rand have teams on the road in East Rand serving the whole of the Johannesburg Metro. We can quote and install in no time at all! Just some of the suburbs we work in frequently include:Boksburg Germiston Edenvale Kempton Park Alberton Benoni





Fast Gate Motor Repairs East Rand

Suite 2b, 41 Bigwood Ave, Cinderella

Boksburg

Gauteng

1459

010 500 8679

https://gate-motor-repairs-eastrand.netly.co.za/