Painters Cape Town Southern Suburbs - We are the Premier Residential & Commercial Painting Contractor Serving the Greater Cape Town Area. We are a Full Service Painting Contractor. We pride ourselves on offering a COMPREHENSIVE PAINTING SOLUTION and HIGH QUALITY PAINTING FINISHES at competitive prices. If you're looking for a dependable and trustworthy Painting Company in Cape Town, Cape Painters is the painting contractor of choice. We have a proven track record of quality craftsmanship.