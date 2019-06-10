Your browser is out-of-date.

Painters Cape Town—Southern Suburbs
Painters in Cape Town, South Africa
Services

  • Interior Residential Painters Cape Town
  • Exterior Residential Painters Cape Town
  • Commercial Painters Cape Town
  • Roof Painters Cape Town

Projects

    • Painting Project in Fresnaye Cape Town, Painters Cape Town - Southern Suburbs Painters Cape Town - Southern Suburbs Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    Painting Project in Fresnaye Cape Town
    Painting Project in Somerset West, Painters Cape Town - Southern Suburbs Painters Cape Town - Southern Suburbs Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    Painting Project in Somerset West
    Painting Project for Filming Crew in Constantia Cape Town - Noughts and Crosses

    Painters Cape Town Southern Suburbs - We are the Premier Residential & Commercial Painting Contractor Serving the Greater Cape Town Area. We are a Full Service Painting Contractor. We pride ourselves on offering a COMPREHENSIVE PAINTING SOLUTION and HIGH QUALITY PAINTING FINISHES at competitive prices. If you're looking for a dependable and trustworthy Painting Company in Cape Town, Cape Painters is the painting contractor of choice. We have a proven track record of quality craftsmanship.

    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    124 Main Road
    7975 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-875507676 painters-capetown.co.za
