The Best Gate Motor Technicians in Cape Town.

Here at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Cape Town we are skilled in assisting you once your gate motor gives troubles or stops running. Here at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Cape Town we realize gate motors can break sometimes, thus affecting your family's security. Our crews are across Cape Town and can repair your gate motor in no time at all. Our spare parts also include brand names such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa in both sliding and swing gate choices. Our call out prices are extremely reasonable and we usually complete dealing with the gate motor in barely 1 hour. We also install brand-new Gate Motors and service or overhaul your existing motors. Aside from gate motors if you call for your garage door dealt with or any other access control we have expertise to repair or set up brand-new.

Quick and budget-friendly, what more could you ask for? Give us a call today, our friendly staff are standing by to help you.

Services

Anything to do with Gate Motors we can do! All our services bring a full workmanship warranty.

- Gate Motor Repairs

- Garage door repair including garage openers

- Automate your garage door

- Brand-new gate motor installations select leading brand names which includes Centurion and Gemini.

- Oil changes, services and refurbishments

- Insurance claim prices estimate

- Brand new gate motor installs for domestic driveways and complexes

- Swing gates and sliding gate automation

- Large size heavy-duty gate automation

- Remote control programming

- Complete variety of spares and accessories like 12v battery, beams and intercoms

- Anti-theft brackets for gate motors

- Secure your home further with CCTV, electric fences and garage automation









Automated Gate Opener Products

At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Cape Town we supply and keep stock of the comprehensive range of gate motor specific products.

Centurion Systems Gate Motors:

Centurion Automation is South Africa's reputable manufacturer of automation, gate motors, access control and garage door openers. Centurion has everyone in mind, they not only provide completely programmable gate motors for domestic use but heavy duty motors for industrial properties as well. Included in the range is the in demand Centurion D5 Evo variety and also the A. They also have the Centurion D10 heavy duty range and the Vantage swing gate choices.

Gemini Gate Motors:

Gemini is a well-liked more inexpensive alternative to the Centurion variety. The most popular motors they offer are the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They supply both swing and sliding gate alternatives.

Typical problems.

Frequent troubles

- Do you think your remote control has an issue?

If you have checked that the gate is operating with other remotes and tried changing the battery and the gate still won't work, then you have an issue with your remote control. Stop by, we can deliver and programme a new remote for you.

- Is your gate motor going over the end or the start points?

Most usually this is resulted in by oil leaking into the sensor and this triggers the sensor to read the start and endpoints of the gate position incorrectly The best way to solve this issue is to call a service technician who will come out and asses the issue and clean the oil off the sensor.

- Is your gate making a beeping sound on and off?

Gates once in a while make a beeping noise, this is typically the cause of power outages and low battery warning. This could mean that you either have a damaged battery or you will likely have damaged power to your gate motor. Call us, here at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Cape Town we carry new batteries, we will examine and if needed replace your 12v battery with a new one.

- The gate is not kicking in, moving or making any sound.

In this scenario, the initial thing you will need to do is investigate if both the breaker and switch are working. If you are able to unlock the gate motor box, look if the lights are on, if they are not on it means you have a power issue. If the lights are on, this could mean your remote control is either faulty, defective or the batteries are flat.

A beeping sound is generally the cause of power outages and low battery alert. You may have damaged power to your gate motor or your battery could be faulty.

Areas in Cape Town we can assist you

Your gate motor quit working? Don't panic Fast Gate Motor Repairs Cape Town have teams in Cape Town providing services to the whole of the Cape Town Metro. We can quotation and install in no time at all! Just some of the suburbs we work in on a daily basis include:

Cape Town City Stellenbosh Paal Franschhoek Cape Townville Belville Blouburgstrand Somerset West Strand Constantia Brackenfell Fish Hoek Goodwood Hout Bay Milnerton Muizenberg





Contact Us

Please reach out whenever to get a totally free of charge quotation.

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Cape Town

63 Porterfield Rd, Blouberg Rise

Cape Town

Western Cape

7441

021 202 2166





https://gate-motor-repairs-capetown.netly.co.za/