Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg # 1 - Centurion, Gemini, Hansa, ET Motors - Gate Motor Installers - Fast Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg





Fast Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg is the electric gate motor contractor, gate motor fixing , brand-new sales and installations 24/7. Contact Today Phone Now For Your Gate Motor Repair and Installation Needs





Quick Get in touch with Outs.

All gate motor companies.

Cost effective get in touch with out rate





Welcome to Fast Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg

Gate motors do break or become unreliable ever so often, but here at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg we realize how crucial a functioning gate is for your safety. We have staffs across Johannesburg waiting to repair your gate motor. At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg we hold a full range of spare parts for swing and sliding gates, these also include all the main brand names such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa. Concerned about what amount it will be to fix your gate motor, or how much time it will take? No need to concern any further, Fast Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg phone out charges are certainly inexpensive and we take pride in almost always repairing a gate motor in beneath 1 hour. We also set up brand new Gate Motors and service or overhaul current motors. If you need to get your garage door dealt with or another access control, we have you covered. Here at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg we have years of experience in all of these areas.





Swift and inexpensive, what more could you ask for? Give us a call today, our friendly staff are standing by to help you.

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg

51 Mint Rd, Fordsburg

Johannesburg

Gauteng

2033

010 442 6378

gate-motor-repairs-johannesburg.netly.co.za

Gate Motor Repairs and Services

At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg we provide a complete variety of services to solve any gate motor trouble you have.









- Brand new gate motor setups pick leading brand names for instance Centurion and Gemini.

- Garage door repair including garage openers

- Garage door automation installed

- Gate Motor Repairs

- Regular motor services to keep them running in top shape.

- Sliding and Swing gates

- Heavy and large size gate motors

- Batteries, Gate Rails, Intercoms and other extras put in

- Secure your gate motor with a security bracket

- Secure your home further with CCTV, electric fences and garage automation

- Insurance replacements













Gate Motor Brands and Products





We can assure you will find what you are in need of in our full selection of gate motor products.





Centurion Systems Gate Motors:





Centurion Automation is South Africa's popular Fast Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg of garage door openers, gate motors, access control and automation. Centurion has everyone in mind, they not only supply completely programmable gate motors for residential use but heavy duty motors for industrial properties as well. Some of Centurion's range also includes the Centurion D10 heavy duty range, the Centurion D5 Evo range and also the A and the Vantage swing gate alternatives.





Gemini Gate Motors:





Gemini is also a certainly in demand brand, they are more economical as well. Their most well-liked motors are the GEMINI DC Swing and the GEMINI DC Slider. They provide swing and also sliding gate alternatives.





Typical complications.

Issues that are commonplace





- The gate keeps making a beeping sound

When your gate beeps it means a couple of things, either you have a power outage or your gate is giving a low battery notification. You could possibly have a defective battery or the power provide powering your gate is broken. No need to panic ... we have you taken care of, we will test your battery and replace it with a new 12v if required.





- Faulty or flat remote control

Once you have eliminated a flat battery in your remote and you have tested that your gate functions with other remotes then it can only be a problem with your remote control.Give us a call, we stock and sell brand new remotes, we will also programme the new remote controller for you.





- The gate doesn't halt where it is supposed to or doesn't end at the end.

This problem is most normally induced by oil leaks in the motor which trigger the sensor to not work properly. If this is indeed the problem the only solution is to contact a specialist who will open up the motor and find the leak and clean up the oil.





- Has your gate motor halted reacting or making any noises?

First, you will need to find out if the switch and breaker are functioning. If you can open up your gate motor box, look if there are lights on. If not, you have a power problem, if the lights are on then maybe your remote, perhaps defective or it could have flat batteries.





---------------------------

Teams ready through Johannesburg

----

Your gate motor quit working? Don't panic Fast Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg have teams in Johannesburg providing services to the whole of the Johannesburg Metro. We can quote and install in no time at all! Just some of the suburbs we work in regularly include:Airdlin Barbeque Downs Barbeque Downs Business Park Bloubosrand Blue Hills Broadacres Buccleuch Carlswald Chartwell Country View Crowthorne Dainfern Diepsloot Ebony Park Erand Farmall Glen Austin Halfway Gardens Halfway House Estate Headway Hill Houtkoppen Inadan Ivory Park Kya Sand Kya Sands Kyalami Agricultural Holdings Kyalami Business Park Kyalami Estates Maroeladal Johannesburg Midridge Park Millgate Farm Nietgedacht Noordwyk North Champagne Estates Paulshof Plooysville Rabie Ridge Randjesfontein AH Randjespark Riverbend AH Salfred Sunninghill Sunrella Trevallyn Trojan Vorna Valley Waterval City Willaway Witkoppen









-----------------

Contact us

Feel free to reach out at any time to get a cost-free of charge price quotation.

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Johannesburg

51 Mint Rd, Fordsburg

Johannesburg

Gauteng

2033

010 442 6378

gate-motor-repairs-johannesburg.netly.co.za