Khahlamba Investments Group
General Contractors in Midrand, South Africa
Reviews (0)
    • Khahlambha Investments Group and its divisions was established 2014. It was born from yearsin the construction and related industries where a vast amount of knowledge and experience wasacquired.The company is based in Klipfontein View, Midrand. We focus on a high level ofservice and quality workmanship for the domestic and corporate market. We have a sitemanager and a site foreman/ supervisor who work on each site, to ensure the best ofworkmanship and that all specifications are followed correctly.We have a vast client base which we have worked with successfully for the past years. In thecorporate market we have worked with companies like Radison Blue Hotel and other smallercompanies and home owners

    Services
    • Brick work
    • Plastering
    • Painting
    • Tiling
    • Roofing
    • Paving
    • Drywall framing
    • Carpentry
    • Electrical
    • Drain cleaning
    • Plumbing
    • construction cleaning
    • Facilities management
    Service areas
    Midrand, South Africa
    Address
    548 Nancy Ndamase Street
    1685 Midrand, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-820447369
