Welcome to Fast Gate Motor Repairs Fourways When your gate motor presents you problems or quits working, phone Fast Gate Motor Repairs Fourways, gate motors are our specialization. Once your gate motor becomes defective it can act on your family's safety and security, get in touch with us at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Fourways to take a look, our crews are on the road across Fourways. Our spare parts also include brands such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa in both sliding and swing gate options. It is essential for your safety to repair your gate motor, at Fast Gate Motor Repairs Fourways we usually complete repairing a gate motor in less than an hour, and our call out costs are rather reasonable too, so phone us today, you can not afford to wait! At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Fourways we install new gate motors as well as service or restore existing motors. Fast Gate Motor Repairs Fourways don't only be skilled in gate motors, we also restore or fit garage doors or some other access control.

At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Fourways our motto is fast, inexpensive assistance. Contact us today, our friendly staff are standing by to help you.

Everything Gate Motor our Fast Gate Motor Repairs Fourways can do At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Fourways we offer a complete range of services to solve any gate motor issue you have.





- Swift Gate Motor Repair

- Garage door automation put in

- CCTV, electric fencing and other security services

- Oil changes, services and refurbishments

- Residential driveways and complexes

- Both swing and sliding gate choices

- Garage door repair also including garage openers

- Securing gate motors to make them theft-proof

Electric Gate Opener Products

We can assure you will find what you need to have in our whole range of gate motor specific products.

Centurion Systems Gate Motors:

Centurion Automation is South Africa's premier provider of garage door openers, gate motors, access control and automation. They offer completely programmable electric gate motors from light residential to heavy duty commercial. Some of the selection also includes the Centurion D10 heavy duty range, the Vantage swing gate alternatives and the well-known Centurion D5 Evo selection as well as the A.

Gemini Gate Motors:

Gemini have a large selection, which is more cost effective but still reliable. Gemini provides both swing and sliding gate choices, their most well-liked motors being the GEMINI DC Swing and the GEMINI DC Slider.

Typical issues.

Issues with Gate Motors





- Is your gate motor entirely unresponsive and generating no noises?

Test if your breaker is working before anything else Raise the box off of your gate motor and find out if there is something on the LED screen or if any of the other lights are on. If you do not see any signs that there is power flowing to your motor then you know there is an electrical supply problem. If the lights and LED screen are on then you do not have a power supply problem and you can move forward to find out the other factors especially remote controls

- The gate doesn't stop where it is meant to or doesn't stop at the end.

One of the most typical complications is related to oil in the motor. If it leaks at all it can cause the sensor to reflect it's position incorrectly. The best way to solve this issue is to call a technician who will come out and asses the trouble and clean the oil off the sensor.

- Your remote control quits operating.

If you have tried changing the battery and tested that the gate motor functions with other remotes then you have an issue with your remote control. Give us a call and we can supply and program a new remote controller for you.

- Is your gate making a beeping noise on and off?

Areas we serve in Fourways

We have crews in Fourways providing services to the whole of the Johannesburg Metro.





