STUDIO ARCHITECTURE + PARTNERS
Architects in Cape Town, South Africa
Projects

    • House van dycks baai, STUDIO ARCHITECTURE + PARTNERS STUDIO ARCHITECTURE + PARTNERS
    House van dycks baai

    STUDIO ARCH

     is a home-grown architectural practice continually evolving and striving towards finding solutions / in the harmonious combination of ever changing technology societal lifestyle demands and the artistic expression of user friendly architecture.

     We value the environmental and spatial experience of the human spirit and aim to enrich through architectural works.

    Our awareness of the building blocks as found in nature, technology, physical and social environment drives us to a commitment toward design excellence. We Aspire to make our mark on the global stage with significant architectural contributions. We believe that the build environment has the potential to enhance the quality of life at home and the workspace and we hold this value paramount.


    Services
    ARCHITECTURE
    Service areas
    • SOUTH AFRICA
    • CANADA AND UK
    • Cape Town, South Africa
    Company awards
    A AWARD AND CONTEMPORARY DESIGN AWARD
    Address
    19 ribbok street
    7550 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-212072320 www.studioarchitecture.co.za
