ARCHITEK Pty Ltd—Juan Ehlers
Architects in Cape Town, South Africa
Reviews (3)
Projects

    Hus Booysen
Single family home
    Hus Booysen, ARCHITEK Pty Ltd - Juan Ehlers ARCHITEK Pty Ltd - Juan Ehlers Single family home
    Hus Booysen, ARCHITEK Pty Ltd - Juan Ehlers ARCHITEK Pty Ltd - Juan Ehlers Single family home
    Hus Booysen
    House Suiderstrand
Multi-Family house
    House Suiderstrand, ARCHITEK Pty Ltd - Juan Ehlers ARCHITEK Pty Ltd - Juan Ehlers Multi-Family house
    House Suiderstrand, ARCHITEK Pty Ltd - Juan Ehlers ARCHITEK Pty Ltd - Juan Ehlers Multi-Family house
    House Suiderstrand
    House van dycks baai
    House van dycks baai, ARCHITEK Pty Ltd - Juan Ehlers ARCHITEK Pty Ltd - Juan Ehlers
    House van dycks baai, ARCHITEK Pty Ltd - Juan Ehlers ARCHITEK Pty Ltd - Juan Ehlers
    House van dycks baai

    ARCHITEK

     is a home-grown architectural practice continually evolving and striving towards finding solutions / in the harmonious combination of ever changing technology societal lifestyle demands and the artistic expression of user friendly architecture.

     

    We value the environmental and spatial experience of the human spirit and aim to enrich through architectural works.

    Our awareness of the building blocks as found in nature, technology, physical and social environment drives us to a commitment toward design excellence. We Aspire to make our mark on the global stage with significant architectural contributions. We believe that the build environment has the potential to enhance the quality of life at home and the workspace and we hold this value paramount.


    ARCHITECTURE
    • SOUTH AFRICA
    • CANADA AND UK
    • Cape Town
    • South Africa
    A AWARD AND CONTEMPORARY DESIGN AWARD
    19 ribbok street
    7550 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-212072320 www.architek.co.za

    Reviews

    DrMartL
    "All i can say is..Brilliant !!! From the start to finish, amazingly creative and professional..Highly Recommended!"
    11 days ago
    Project date: November 2023
    Dianeevel
    Juan, has guided us from the moment we contacted Architek Pty Ltd as we required someone that is professional and creative. We wanted something different and my word, did he deliver..We are so proud of our house as it is more than what we expected.It is our peace of heaven and he designed a masterpiece for us. We made the right investment and you can not go wrong. "
    11 days ago
    Project date: May 2023
    Yol30
    "He is professional, kind, understanding, fast & efficient and proud of his accomplishments as an architect. We loved his changes to the design and professionalism. He kept us up to date every step of the way and continued to keep the lines of communication open. I would refer him to absolutely anyone wishing to take on this journey as the no. 1 go-to-guy."
    11 days ago
    Project date: October 2023
