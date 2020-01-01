Gate Motor Repairs Randburg - All Hours





24 Hour Quick Response - Centurion, Gemini, Hansa, ET - Best Gate Motor Workforce in Randburg * 1 Hour or Less *

Speedy Gate Motor Support - Contact Us Now





Simple Online Quotes.

Crews on the road in Randburg.

Supply and Fit





About Fast Gate Motor Repairs Randburg

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Randburg specializes in assisting you in the event that your gate motor presents troubles or quits working. Like most things gate motors can also become faulty at times, a gate motor that is not functioning is not safe. Our teams across Randburg can fix your gate motor in no time at all. Our spare parts also include brands such as Centurion, Gemini, ET and Hansa in both sliding and swing gate selections. Phone Fast Gate Motor Repairs Randburg today to fix your broken or damaged gate motor, our call out rates are highly reasonable and we will have your gate motor dealt with in no time at all. At Fast Gate Motor Repairs Randburg we fit brand new gate motors including service or restore existing motors. Aside from gate motors if you call for your garage door fixed or another access control we have years of experience to repair or set up brand-new.





Fast, economical assistance is our motto. Give us a call today, our friendly staff are standing by to assist you.

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Randburg

10 Caroline Cres, Cresta

Randburg

Gauteng

2118

010 442 6378

https://gate-motor-repairs-randburg.netly.co.za/









Services our Fast Gate Motor Repairs Randburg offer

Anything in the area of Gate Motors we can do! Almost all our solutions carry a whole workmanship warranty.





- Full range of Garage door Repairs

- Quick Gate Motor Repair

- Garage door automation set up

- Gate motors for sale and installed at your home or office

- Other security improvements like Garage door, CCT and electric fencing.

- Regular Motor services to keep them running in top shape

- new Gate Motor setups for residential driveways and complexes

- Sliding and Swing Gates

- large size Heavy-Duty Gate automation

- Remote control programming

- Securing Gate motors to make them theft-proof





Gate Motor Brands and Products





Look no further, Fast Gate Motor Repairs Randburg has the comprehensive variety of gate motor specific products in stock!





Centurion Systems Gate Motors:





Centurion Automation is South Africa's popular Fast Gate Motor Repairs Randburg of automation, access control, garage door openers and gate motors. They offer entirely programmable electric gate motors from light residential to heavy duty industrial. Some of the selection includes the Centurion D10 heavy duty selection, the Vantage swing gate options and the well-known Centurion D5 Evo variety and the A.





Gemini Gate Motors:





Gemini have a diverse range, which is more affordable but still reliable. Gemini supplies both swing and sliding gate selections, their most well-known motors being the GEMINI DC Swing and the GEMINI DC Slider.





Frequent issues.

Gate Motor Not Working?









- Remote controller doesn't operate





Once you have changed the battery in your remote and your gate functions with other remotes, then you have a faulty or broken remote control. Call us and we can supply and programme a new remote controller for you in no time.





- Is your Gate not responding at all?





The initial thing to do is examine if the breaker and the switch are working, if you are able to open your gate motor box see if the lights are on, if not then this would mean you have a power trouble. If the lights are on, you might have a trouble with your remote control, it could be faulty or it might possibly just be the batteries that are flat.





- Is your Gate making a beeping sound on and off?

Often if your gate beeps it means you have a power outage or your gate has a low battery. This could mean your battery is faulty or you might just have a damaged power provide to your gate motor. We stock new batteries, we will examine your battery and if required replace your 12v battery with a new one.





- Is your Gate Motor going over the end or the start points?

This is a commonplace issue that is time and again related to the oil in the motor causing the sensor to not reflect where the indicator is. To solve this problem you need to call a specialist who will clean up the oil and receive your motor functioning again.





---------------------------

Crews on call all throughout Randburg

----

If your gate motor has stopped functioning or you need a quotation for a new setup, Fast Gate Motor Repairs Randburg can help you! We have teams in Randburg providing services to the whole of the Johannesburg Metro. Some of the suburbs we visit frequently include:Abbotsford Alexandra Atholhurst Atholl Gardens Bagleyston Benmore Gardens Birdhaven Birnam Bramley North Bramley Park Bruma Bryanston East Cheltondale Chislehurston Cyrildene Dalecross Dennehof Dunhill Edenburg Elton Hill Epsom Downs Fairway Fairwood Fellside Forbesdale Randburg Gallo Manor Glen Athol Glenhazel Greenstone Hill Gresswold Hawkins Estate Highlands North Houghton Estate (part) Hurl Park Illovo Inanda Kentview Kew Khyber Rock Killarney Klevehill Park Littlefillan Lone Hill Magalies View Magaliessig Marlboro Gardens Maryvale Melrose Estate Melrose North Moodie Hill Morningside Manor Mountain View Norscot Northern Acres Norwood Oaklands Orange Grove Percelia Estate Petervale Raedene Estate Raumarais Park River Club Riviera Rivonia Sandown Randburg Savoy Estate Saxonwold Simba Strathavon Sunningdale Ridge Sunset Acres Sydenham The Gardens Victoria Wierda Valley Woodlands Woodmead Wynberg









-----------------

Connect with Fast Gate Motor Repairs Randburg

Feel free to reach out any time to get a totally no charge estimate.

Fast Gate Motor Repairs Randburg

10 Caroline Cres, Cresta

Randburg

Gauteng

2118

010 442 6378

https://gate-motor-repairs-randburg.netly.co.za/