Styled Living offers a range of bespoke Design Services including Home Staging, Virtual Staging and Interior Design.









Home Staging (On site & Virtual)

We offer our Staging Services to homeowners, agents, property developers, investors and landlords.

We specialise in providing staging services geared to maximize a property's resale value, making it appealing to as many buyers as possible so it spends less time on the market and sells for as close to asking price as possible, if not more.





Interior Design

Whether it be our full design service (project concept to completion) or simply hourly consultation, we help clients create bespoke designs through spatial planning, color concepts, design ideas, renovations, furniture selections, as well as accessorizing and styling in both Residential and Commercial sectors.