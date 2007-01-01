Your browser is out-of-date.

Styled Living (Pty) Ltd
Home Stagers in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews (6)
    Home Staging - Before and After
    New Development Home Staging
    Staging - Before and After
    Apartment Staging
    Home Staging - Contemporary

    Styled Living offers a range of bespoke Design Services including Home Staging, Virtual Staging and Interior Design.



    Home Staging (On site & Virtual)

    We offer our Staging Services to homeowners, agents, property developers, investors and landlords.

    We specialise in providing staging services geared to maximize a property's resale value, making it appealing to as many buyers as possible so it spends less time on the market and sells for as close to asking price as possible, if not more.


    Interior Design

    Whether it be our full design service (project concept to completion) or simply hourly consultation, we help clients create bespoke designs through spatial planning, color concepts, design ideas, renovations, furniture selections, as well as accessorizing and styling in both Residential and Commercial sectors.

    Services
    • Home Staging
    • Virtual Staging
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Styling
    • Home Styling
    • Furniture rental
    • Space planning
    • furniture selection
    • renovations
    • colour consulting
    • home organisation
    • holiday styling
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    Bedfordveiw
    2007 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-725766589 www.styledlivingdesign.co.za

    Reviews

    Styled Living (Pty) Ltd
    We received great service from Eden Interiors for the staging of our apartments. Emma walked us through the process right from the start, providing us with renderings and mood boards to give us an idea of the what the end result would look like. She was very professional and created the perfect design for the units.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2019
    freda kapp
    Emma styled my townhouse beautifully before I put it on the market at a reasonable price. She was a pleasure to deal with friendly, on time.All viewers commented on her beautiful styling. I can highly recommend her service
    about 2 months ago
    Anton Van Straaten
    Emma is such a pleasure to deal with. Her professionalism, skill-sets and turn-around time are super impressive. She get's the brief 'spot-on' every time and within the deadline. She is very reliable and accommodating.
    11 months ago
