Centurion Plumbers Rooihuiskraal 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
Plumbers in Centurion, South Africa
Reviews (4)
Services

  • plumbers
  • plumbing services centurion
  • centurion plumbers
Price/hr: R450

OFFERS

15% DISCOUNT ON ALL PENSIONERS 0714866959
Availability: Within a week
centurion
R450
Centurion Plumbers Rooihuiskraal 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
10% discount on all homify customers
Availability: Within a week
centurion
R450
Centurion Plumbers Rooihuiskraal 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)

Projects

    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 ( No Call Out Fees , All Areas)https://centurionplumber76.wixsite.com/mysite-5


    Centurion Plumbing Services has been operational since 2012. We specialize in anything regarding plumbing whether large scale residential/industrial plumbing to unblocking drains, fixing leaking taps, geyser replacements and maintenance, corroded galvanized pipe circumvention, bathroom alterations and any general maintenance requirements.

    Top Centurion Plumbing Services

    Regardless of your location or the time of day it might be, our able technicians are always available to respond to your call. We work each day every day, all year round, at no additional cost. With a vast knowledge of the whole area and with all the essential equipment to address every possible situation, when you require our services we will be there!We assist our clients with all installations, repairs, and maintenance:

    - Installation and repair of solar geysers- Clearing clogged drainage- Fixing shower leaks- Clearing blocked waste pipes- Leak detection- Fixing clogged shower heads- Bathroom and Kitchen Fittings- CCTV drain inspections/ Central heating system repairs- Radiators repairs-  Commercial and Industrial Plumbers

    - Repairing running toilets- Clearing septic tanks- Pressure valve testing- Fixing burst pipes- Unblocking toilets/ sinks- Fixing dripping taps- Blocked drains- Installations of washing and dishwasher machines- Repair and maintenance of geothermal heat pumps

    Looking for Professional Services at an Affordable Cost?

    - Toll-free call to our service- Fully approved plumbing company- Well qualified and experienced technicians- We strictly follow all health and safety regulations- Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

    - We cover all of Centurion and surrounding areas- We have no hidden charges- State-of-the-art technology and equipment- We provide free no-obligation quotations- Cost-friendly service that meets your schedule

    contact Martin on 0714866959 for fast , efficient & professional services

    New Installations

    Service areas
    Centurion and South Africa
    Address
    184 panorama street , Rooihuiskraal , centurion
    0157 Centurion, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-714866959 centurionplumber76.wixsite.com/mysite-5

    Reviews

    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    good plumbers in rooihuiskraal appreciate your help on women's day
    10 months ago
    Project date: August 2021
    Edit
    Centurion Plumbers Rooihuiskraal 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers Rooihuiskraal 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
    affordable plumbing services done at my company premises thank you Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: December 2019
    Edit
    Centurion Plumbers Rooihuiskraal 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers Rooihuiskraal 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
    I was impressed by Centurion Plumbers from Rooihuskraal Thank you for your assistance during this difficult time of corona virus Regards Thompson
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2020
    Edit
