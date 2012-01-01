Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 ( No Call Out Fees , All Areas)https://centurionplumber76.wixsite.com/mysite-5





Centurion Plumbing Services has been operational since 2012. We specialize in anything regarding plumbing whether large scale residential/industrial plumbing to unblocking drains, fixing leaking taps, geyser replacements and maintenance, corroded galvanized pipe circumvention, bathroom alterations and any general maintenance requirements.

Top Centurion Plumbing Services

Regardless of your location or the time of day it might be, our able technicians are always available to respond to your call. We work each day every day, all year round, at no additional cost. With a vast knowledge of the whole area and with all the essential equipment to address every possible situation, when you require our services we will be there!We assist our clients with all installations, repairs, and maintenance:

- Installation and repair of solar geysers- Clearing clogged drainage- Fixing shower leaks- Clearing blocked waste pipes- Leak detection- Fixing clogged shower heads- Bathroom and Kitchen Fittings- CCTV drain inspections/ Central heating system repairs- Radiators repairs- Commercial and Industrial Plumbers

- Repairing running toilets- Clearing septic tanks- Pressure valve testing- Fixing burst pipes- Unblocking toilets/ sinks- Fixing dripping taps- Blocked drains- Installations of washing and dishwasher machines- Repair and maintenance of geothermal heat pumps

Looking for Professional Services at an Affordable Cost?

- Toll-free call to our service- Fully approved plumbing company- Well qualified and experienced technicians- We strictly follow all health and safety regulations- Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

- We cover all of Centurion and surrounding areas- We have no hidden charges- State-of-the-art technology and equipment- We provide free no-obligation quotations- Cost-friendly service that meets your schedule

contact Martin on 0714866959 for fast , efficient & professional services

New Installations