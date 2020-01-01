Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees)
Plumbers in Centurion, South Africa
Overview 4Projects (4) 3Offers (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • plumber
  • electrician
Price/hr: R450

OFFERS

Geyser Repairs at Game store Centurion Mall 071...
Availability: Within a week
centurion
R13,500
Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees)
15% discount on all pensioners
Availability: Within a week
centurion
R8,500
Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees)
10% discount on all homify customers
Availability: Within a week
centurion
R450
Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees)

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Geyser repairs Centurion Lake Hotel 0716260952 ( No Call Out Fee), Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Commercial spaces Copper/Bronze/Brass White
    Geyser repairs Centurion Lake Hotel 0716260952 ( No Call Out Fee), Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Commercial spaces Limestone Turquoise
    Geyser repairs Centurion Lake Hotel 0716260952 ( No Call Out Fee), Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Commercial spaces Metal Red
    +2
    Geyser repairs Centurion Lake Hotel 0716260952 ( No Call Out Fee)
    Geyser Installations at Hennopspark Secondary school 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee), Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Commercial spaces Bamboo Blue
    Geyser Installations at Hennopspark Secondary school 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee), Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Commercial spaces Bamboo Amber/Gold
    Geyser Installations at Hennopspark Secondary school 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee), Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Commercial spaces Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    +2
    Geyser Installations at Hennopspark Secondary school 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    Geyser installations at Centurion Hospices in Lyttleton 0716260952, Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Commercial spaces Copper/Bronze/Brass Black
    Geyser installations at Centurion Hospices in Lyttleton 0716260952, Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Beige
    Geyser installations at Centurion Hospices in Lyttleton 0716260952, Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Black
    +2
    Geyser installations at Centurion Hospices in Lyttleton 0716260952
    installed twenty geysers in Irene Farm Villages Estate, Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Commercial spaces Copper/Bronze/Brass Transparent
    installed twenty geysers in Irene Farm Villages Estate

    geyser installations

    We offer the following:

    Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drains

    Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers

    Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes

    Unblocking of blocked drains

    Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves

    Geyser tripping problems

    Repairs to leaking toilets

    Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps

    Repairs to geyser overflow problems

    Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats

    Installation of Isolator Switches

    Repair to leaking or cracked baths

    Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser

    Supply and fitment of Geyser wise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumption

    Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers

    Services offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)

    Leak Detection

    geyser repairs

    PLUMBING SERVICES

    24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs:

    We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;

    Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;

    We have qualified and trained personnel;

    We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;

    Our rates and tariffs are excellent;

    All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;

    We guarantee our workmanship;

    We offer quality materials and parts;

    We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.

    geyser maintenance

    ELECTRICAL SERVICES

    We offer a wide variety of electrical services like:

    Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding.

    Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches.

    Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches.

    We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.

    contact Martin on 0716260952

    Service areas
    Centurion and South Africa
    Company awards
    awarded certifcate for being number 1 centurion geyser installers
    Address
    184 panorama street , Rooihuiskraal , centurion
    0157 Centurion, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-716260952 goodelec1.wixsite.com/geyserexperts
    Legal disclosure

    geyser installations in Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees)

    We offer the following:

    Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drains

    Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers

    Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes

    Unblocking of blocked drains

    Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves

    Geyser tripping problems

    Repairs to leaking toilets

    Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps

    Repairs to geyser overflow problems

    Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats

    Installation of Isolator Switches

    Repair to leaking or cracked baths

    Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser


    Supply and fitment of Geyser wise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumption

    Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers

    Services offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)

    Leak Detection

    Geyser repairs in Centurion 0716260952 ( No Call Out Fees)

    PLUMBING SERVICES

    24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs:

    We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;

    Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;

    We have qualified and trained personnel;

    We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;

    Our rates and tariffs are excellent;

    All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;

    We guarantee our workmanship;

    We offer quality materials and parts;

    We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.

    geyser maintenance

    ELECTRICAL SERVICES

    We offer a wide variety of electrical services like:



    Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding.


    Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches.


    Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches.


    We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.

    Reviews

    Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees)
    best of the best
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2020
    Edit
    Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees)
    Quality plumbing & electrical work on my geyser
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
    Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees) Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees)
    Fantastic geyser plumbing & electrical service
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2018
    Edit
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element