geyser installations
We offer the following:
Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drains
Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers
Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes
Unblocking of blocked drains
Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves
Geyser tripping problems
Repairs to leaking toilets
Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps
Repairs to geyser overflow problems
Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats
Installation of Isolator Switches
Repair to leaking or cracked baths
Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser
Supply and fitment of Geyser wise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumption
Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers
Services offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)
Leak Detection
geyser repairs
PLUMBING SERVICES
24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs:
We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;
Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;
We have qualified and trained personnel;
We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;
Our rates and tariffs are excellent;
All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;
We guarantee our workmanship;
We offer quality materials and parts;
We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.
geyser maintenance
ELECTRICAL SERVICES
We offer a wide variety of electrical services like:
Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding.
Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches.
Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches.
We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.
contact Martin on 0716260952
- Service areas
- Centurion and South Africa
- Company awards
- awarded certifcate for being number 1 centurion geyser installers
- Address
-
184 panorama street , Rooihuiskraal , centurion
0157 Centurion, South Africa
South Africa
+27-716260952 goodelec1.wixsite.com/geyserexperts
geyser installations in Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees)
Geyser repairs in Centurion 0716260952 ( No Call Out Fees)
geyser maintenance
