Christopher Baker is a professional architectural and property photographer based in Durban, South Africa. Specialising in high-end medium format photography. Christopher is available to capture creative architectural photography for residential properties, hotels, resorts, guest lodges, luxury gated-estates, architects, interior designers, property developers and buildings contractors.
- Services
- property photography
- architectural photography
- Service areas
- Durban
- Westville
- Kloof
- Hillcrest
- Ballito
- Umhlanga
- Salt Rock
- North Coast and South Coast
- Gillitts, South Africa
- Show all 9 service areas
- Address
-
3629 Gillitts, South Africa
South Africa
+27-741025574 www.architecturalphotographer.co.za