Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Christopher Baker Photography
Photographers in Gillitts, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Christopher Baker is a professional architectural and property photographer based in Durban, South Africa.  Specialising in high-end medium format photography. Christopher is available to capture creative architectural photography for residential properties, hotels, resorts, guest lodges, luxury gated-estates, architects, interior designers, property developers and buildings contractors.

    Services
    • property photography
    • architectural photography
    Service areas
    • Durban
    • Westville
    • Kloof
    • Hillcrest
    • Ballito
    • Umhlanga
    • Salt Rock
    • North Coast and South Coast
    • Gillitts, South Africa
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    3629 Gillitts, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-741025574 www.architecturalphotographer.co.za
      Add SEO element