Neuhaus
Kitchen Manufacturers in Durban
    LEADERS IN CUSTOM DESIGN KITCHENS

    We believe exceptional design can transform your life. We see a home as more than a place—it is your source of comfort and refuge, a space for connection and celebration with family or friends. Everything we do at Neuhaus is based on our commitment to offer you a quality Kitchen solution that reflects your personality and can be enjoyed everyday. Neuhaus has built a reputation as a leader in premium and luxury Kitchens, delivering truly custom products and unparalleled service to Home Owners, Developers, Builders and Shopfitters. We will help you transform your spaces and allow you to get more out of your interior spaces—and be inspired by them. Our promise to you is the best interiors products for you and your loved one's to enjoy!Our top priority has been to focus on your needs. We’re committed to listening to your needs, working with you hand in hand, and always recognizing that it’s a true privilege to be invited into your home and life.

    Services
    design, manufacture, and supply
    Service areas
    south africa and Durban
    Address
    4001 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-828852512 www.neuhaus.co.za
