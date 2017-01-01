Your browser is out-of-date.

MEEE DESIGN SERVICES
Architects in Los Angeles, CA, USA
    Parmela Foods Bakery Architectural and MEP Design – California
    Parmela Foods Bakery Architectural and MEP Design – California
    Pre-Licensing Dispensary Design in Chicago Heights, IL
    Pre-Licensing Dispensary Design in Chicago Heights, IL

    MEEE Design Services is a full-service Architectural and Interior, Structural and MEP engineering design Firm with offices in Los Angeles, Southern and Northern California. The Company was established in 2017 by senior engineers with over 20 years’ experience in design and engineering fields in fulfilling both commercial and residential projects.

    Our services are guided by a strong commitment to excellence, honesty, and integrity. In the current competitive building industry, our primary focus is to shine by providing an outstanding result. We have extensive experience working on both residential and commercial projects. Our clients look to us to bridge the gap between the idea of any construction, renovation or expansion projects into reality. We work diligently and professionally in managing expectations and completing projects within budget and on schedule.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Engineering
    • Interior design
    • Mep engineering
    • structural engineering
    Service areas
    USA and Los Angeles, CA, USA
    Address
    811 Wilshire Blvd. 17th Floor
    90017 Los Angeles, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-2132636690 www.meeedesignservices.com
