Brett Walker

I am a landscape designer, specializing in site, property and garden layout planning. My goal is to design and create easily maintained and sustainable environments that combine both function and aesthetic experience.

My career was established in 1992 and my projects include an extensive portfolio of large and small residential homes as well as commercial sites. Project scoping and costing is offered as well as procurement and project management of all contractors for the installation of designs.

Regular consultations and site visits are also offered to instruct and guide maintenance teams to achieve the best long term outcomes and results.







