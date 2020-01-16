Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Brett Walker Landscaping
Landscape Designers in Cape Town, South Africa
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Upper Scott Estate, Brett Walker Landscaping Brett Walker Landscaping
    Upper Scott Estate, Brett Walker Landscaping Brett Walker Landscaping
    Upper Scott Estate, Brett Walker Landscaping Brett Walker Landscaping
    +13
    Upper Scott Estate
    Terramar, Brett Walker Landscaping Brett Walker Landscaping Front yard
    Terramar, Brett Walker Landscaping Brett Walker Landscaping Front yard
    Terramar, Brett Walker Landscaping Brett Walker Landscaping Front yard
    +9
    Terramar
    Ten To Zen, Brett Walker Landscaping Brett Walker Landscaping Front yard
    Ten To Zen, Brett Walker Landscaping Brett Walker Landscaping Front yard
    Ten To Zen, Brett Walker Landscaping Brett Walker Landscaping Front yard
    +14
    Ten To Zen
    The Mountain Estate, Brett Walker Landscaping Brett Walker Landscaping Front yard Green
    The Mountain Estate, Brett Walker Landscaping Brett Walker Landscaping Front yard Green
    The Mountain Estate, Brett Walker Landscaping Brett Walker Landscaping Eclectic style garden Green
    +7
    The Mountain Estate

    Brett Walker 

    I am a landscape designer, specializing in site, property and garden layout planning. My goal is to design and create easily maintained and sustainable environments that combine both function and aesthetic experience.

    My career was established in 1992 and my projects include an extensive portfolio of large and small residential homes as well as commercial sites. Project scoping and costing is offered as well as procurement and project management of all contractors for the installation of designs.

    Regular consultations and site visits are also offered to instruct and guide maintenance teams to achieve the best long term outcomes and results.



    Services
    • Consulting
    • Conceptual design
    • Scaled landscape layout plans
    • species choices &
    • layout plans
    • Scoping and Costing
    • Project M
    • anagement
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    15 Scott Rd
    7806 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-836327549 walker.capetown
      Add SEO element