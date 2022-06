Afroteq Advisory is a professional company providing advisory services to the built environment sector that include:

 Professional services: project management and quantity surveying

 Strategic advisory services: assisting business to make informed facilities management decisions

 Facilities projects: independent facilities projects aimed at optimising facilities operations

 Design and space planning: an analytical and structured approach to planning, interior design and implementation

 Training: Services SETA accredited training academy that provides various short practical facilities management courses and accredited certificate qualifications.