Bahedile building construction and maintenance (Pty) Ltd
General Contractors in Mafikeng, South Africa
Reviews (0)
    Bahedile building construction and maintenance (Pty) Ltd has always operated under strong values aimed at exceeding clients needs. Our communication channels are always open, our relationship with our clients begins on the first day of contact. And only ends once they're fully satisfied with our work.

    When you hire our services, you can count on us for the results you want and need. Get in touch today and discover the advantage of working with Bahedile building construction and maintenance.

    At Bahedile building construction, your satisfaction is our main priority since our business started. Quality has been our focus. By working with the best material in the industry and employing the most experienced and meticulously contractors.﻿

    Service areas
    Mafikeng and South Africa
    Address
    10765
    2745 Mafikeng, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-738994646 www.bahedilebuilding.co.za
