Design Establishment is a multi-disciplinary design house with our primary focus being architectural design. We guarantee the highest-quality plans drawn and approved at record speed, at competitive market-related rates, irrespective of the size or scale of your project.
- Services
- Building Plans
- interior design
- renovations
- house plans
- new house designs
- multi-disciplinary design house
- carport plans
- boundary wall plans
- nutec home plans
- commercial buildings
- Show all 10 services
- Service areas
- Cape Town
- South Africa
- western cape
- helderberg
- Address
-
16 Trading Post Centre, 146 Main Road, Somerset West
7130 Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa
+27-218514031