Design Establishment
Architects in Cape Town, South Africa
Projects

    • Van Rhyneveld House, Design Establishment Design Establishment Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs Black
    Van Rhyneveld House
    Estate Living, Design Establishment Design Establishment Study/office
    Estate Living
    Benguela Wine Estate, Design Establishment Design Establishment Wine cellar
    Benguela Wine Estate
    De Zalze House, Design Establishment Design Establishment
    De Zalze House
    Design Establishment is a multi-disciplinary design house with our primary focus being architectural design. We guarantee the highest-quality plans drawn and approved at record speed, at competitive market-related rates, irrespective of the size or scale of your project.
    Services
    • Building Plans
    • interior design
    • renovations
    • house plans
    • new house designs
    • multi-disciplinary design house
    • carport plans
    • boundary wall plans
    • nutec home plans
    • commercial buildings
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • South Africa
    • western cape
    • helderberg
    Address
    16 Trading Post Centre, 146 Main Road, Somerset West
    7130 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-218514031
