Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CVCE
Engineering offices in Strand
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • CVCE
    CVCE
    Click to complete

    We are a dynamic Structural Engineering team registered with ECSA, SAICE and the NHBRC and offer acomprehensive and professional Structural engineering service for a wide range of projects. With over 15 years servicing the Construction Industry, we have gained valuable and extensive experience within the residential and commercial property sectors. We believe in going the extra mile to satisfy our customers’ requests and we are always looking to provide the most cost effective options available for any given project. Looking for the best value for your money and service, let us know how we can help you on your next project? You are welcome to email plans to: charlie@cvce.co.za or info@cvce.co.za for no obligation FREE quote. Where you can find us:

    Website: www.cvce.co.za

    Services
    Consulting Engineers, Construction, and Structural Engineers
    Service areas
    Western Cape and Strand
    Address
    Lochner Street 13
    7140 Strand
    South Africa
    +27-848382517 www.cvce.co.za
      Add SEO element