Status Stones is a Pretoria based company specializing in the Manufacturing & Installation of Quartz, Marble and Granite surfaces. We manufacture & install tops for kitchens, vanities, braai areas and bars. In addition we do sliding island work tops, stairs, wall cladding's, pool coping, water features, fire places and anything you can dream up for us to do! With the best technology we provide custom profile finishes. All granite and marble products are sealed using a custom formulated sealant to protect these naturally porous surfaces from stains. We take pride in adhering to installation dates and ensuring our clients receive the best service for their money. Repeat business result from 80% of projects which is a strong indicator of our customer satisfaction.

Services Supplier / Manufacturer / Installer OF Quartz / Granite / Marble Service areas All provinces Address Cnr Libertas & Brae Ave. Equestria, Pretoria

0184 Pretoria, South Africa

South Africa

+27-128138015 www.statusstones.co.za