LEAF Architects
Architects in Johannesburg
    Cluster development in Johannesburg
    A green country house in the mountains of the eastern Free State
    Renovating an ugly duckling
    Residential projects

    As a multi - disciplinary skilled team we co-create to achieve better places, spaces, products - and more.  Established in 1995, we deliver architecture, design, project documentation, and contract administration services across a wide range of project types. Our sets of skills allow us to offer client services beyond that of the conventional architectural practice. This allows us to push cost effective design and construction boundaries. We approach the process of design specific to each site and brief; experiment with new technologies; and practice innovation in the application of ideas.

    Services
    • architects
    • designers
    • furniture designers
    • landscape architects
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • South Africa and beyond
    • Johannesburg
    Company awards
    Business Arts Awards for Innovation, Advancement of the Arts: PPC Imaginarium, 2016, 2017, 2018
    Address
    12 Young Avenue, Houghton Estate
    2198 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-832844451 leafarchitects.co.za
    The practice was established in 1995 as a multi-disciplinary practice with a primary focus to deliver both innovative and contemporary design within the sustainability paradigm. We seek to answer questions within cultural differences and around sustainable practices of architecture, seeking human dignity within the built environment. LEAF pays particular attention to design detail, delivering projects in time and on budget for its respective clients. The practice brings together essential conceptual design skills as well as technical expertise needed in addressing small, medium and large-scale architectural and urban design projects. 

