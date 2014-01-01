Your browser is out-of-date.

Rim Plumbing Enterprises
Plumbers in Cape Town, South Africa
Services

  • Plumbing services
Price/hr: R500

Projects

    • We are plumbers based in Cape Town South Africa. We do all plumbing services, 24/7 emergency plumbing

    WHAT WE DO•

    ●Geyser Replacement, Inspections and Repair

    ●Supply and fix water meters

    ●Plumbing construction and renovations

    ●Sanitary and chrome ware

    ●Water pressure and leak detection

    ●Heat pump systems

    ●Drainage and burst pipes

    ●Bathroom renovations

    ●Solar installations

    ●Certificates of compliance

    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    9 devon road
    7780 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-785575211 rimenterprises.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    RIM PLUMBING ENTERPRISES

    Experienced, Affordable and Qualified Plumbers in Cape PeninsulaOur plumbing business delivers long-lasting solutions to any plumbing issues your property might experience.

    ABOUT US

    RIM Plumbing enterprise formerly Ray and Sons Plumbers was in existence since 2014 in Cape Town. A subsidiary company was opened in Zimbabwe I & R plumbing services which boast of many huge projects to date. Founded by Ray Dutuma who has more than 25 years of plumbing experience in United Kingdom (UK), Scotland, South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. Ray is joined by Irvin Mtapure a qualified accountant and quantity surveyor and Martin Makombe a business manager.WHY CHOOSE US?-Quality service -Quick response -Guaranteed workmanship

    We make sure that the job gets done correctly first time so that that you can avoid spending money on additional repairs. Our expertise and knowledge in the plumbing trade gives us the capacity to deliver top notch results.

    OUR SERVICESPlumbing & maintenance Installation of Commercial, industrial and residential plumbing and maintenance.

    Solar installations supply and install solar geysers that will reduce your electricity usage daily and save you significant amounts of money!  

    Drainage pipes Replacement and installation of underground and above ground drainage pipes (All sizes of pipes).

    Water pipes Replacements and installations of water pipes, copper, pex pipe and plastic. We install and repair all kinds of pipes.

    Sanitary and chrome ware Install, replace and repair all sanitary ware and chrome ware (e.g. Water taps, basins, vanities, sinks, showers, shower doors,

    Water pressure Balancing of uneven water pressure (Installing a valve that creates a balance between hot and cold water lines.)

    Water drains Replacement and installation of storm water drains, down pipes and seamless gutters.

    Three in one inspection We offer Plumbing, Beetle and Electrical (Three in one) Compliance Certificates. We offer a thorough inspection of the above Water meter installation in... •

    Houses, Apartments, Cottages •

    Stores & Factories •

    Commercial & Industrial Units •

    Vacation Rentals •

    Schools

    We provide the best solutions to accurate consumption to landlords, estate managers, municipalities and commercial units. We supply quality SABS certified water meters that you can trust.

