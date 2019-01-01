Established in 2019, Inside Ordinary is a boutique interior

design studio based in Johannesburg and is well regarded for its highly

tailored and personalised client strategies from concept to delivery. The

studio is 100% black female owned, classing us as a level 1 BBB-EE contributor.

Inside Ordinary offers tailored turn-key interior design

services to both residential and commercial clients. We deliver professional

well documented solutions, from concept through to completion, that exceed

expectations and add value to the projects. Our focus is always on creating

spaces that are refined, well considered and genuinely reflecting a client’s

personality or brand.



