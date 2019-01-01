Established in 2019, Inside Ordinary is a boutique interior
design studio based in Johannesburg and is well regarded for its highly
tailored and personalised client strategies from concept to delivery. The
studio is 100% black female owned, classing us as a level 1 BBB-EE contributor.
Inside Ordinary offers tailored turn-key interior design
services to both residential and commercial clients. We deliver professional
well documented solutions, from concept through to completion, that exceed
expectations and add value to the projects. Our focus is always on creating
spaces that are refined, well considered and genuinely reflecting a client’s
personality or brand.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Concept and Design Development
- Procurement and Product Sourcing
- Technical Documentation
- Project Management
- 2D and 3D Visuals
- Interior Specifications and Schedules
- Service areas
- Johannesburg South and South Africa
- Address
-
376 Devereaux Avenue, Winchester Hills
2091 Johannesburg South, South Africa
South Africa
+27-681110330 www.info@insideordinary.com