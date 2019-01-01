Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Inside Ordinary
Interior Architects in Johannesburg South, South Africa
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residence in Parkhurst, Inside Ordinary Inside Ordinary Living room White
    Residence in Parkhurst, Inside Ordinary Inside Ordinary Built-in kitchens White
    Residence in Parkhurst, Inside Ordinary Inside Ordinary Living room White
    Residence in Parkhurst
    Bachelor Pad in Hyde Park, Inside Ordinary Inside Ordinary Modern living room Grey
    Bachelor Pad in Hyde Park, Inside Ordinary Inside Ordinary Built-in kitchens Black
    Bachelor Pad in Hyde Park
    Minimalist Apartment in Winchester Hills, Inside Ordinary Inside Ordinary Dining roomTables
    Minimalist Apartment in Winchester Hills, Inside Ordinary Inside Ordinary Built-in kitchens White
    Minimalist Apartment in Winchester Hills, Inside Ordinary Inside Ordinary Living room White
    +1
    Minimalist Apartment in Winchester Hills

    Established in 2019, Inside Ordinary is a boutique interior

    design studio based in Johannesburg and is well regarded for its highly

    tailored and personalised client strategies from concept to delivery. The

    studio is 100% black female owned, classing us as a level 1 BBB-EE contributor.

    ﻿

    Inside Ordinary offers tailored turn-key interior design

    services to both residential and commercial clients. We deliver professional

    well documented solutions, from concept through to completion, that exceed

    expectations and add value to the projects. Our focus is always on creating

    spaces that are refined, well considered and genuinely reflecting a client’s

    personality or brand. 


    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Concept and Design Development
    • Procurement and Product Sourcing
    • Technical Documentation
    • Project Management
    • 2D and 3D Visuals
    • Interior Specifications and Schedules
    Service areas
    Johannesburg South and South Africa
    Address
    376 Devereaux Avenue, Winchester Hills
    2091 Johannesburg South, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-681110330 www.info@insideordinary.com
      Add SEO element