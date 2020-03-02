Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Helm Construction
Home Builders in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Helm Construction
    Click to complete

    Helm Construction has successfully completed over 300 projects since inception, these include many individual houses, cluster developments, multi-level apartment blocks, hotels, shopping centres, industrial buildings, student accommodation, schools, inner-city redevelopments, social housing, commercial buildings and warehouses.

    Helm Construction has earned a solid reputation as experts in residential construction. We consistently produce and complete high quality buildings to exacting standards with attention to detail.


    Services
    Full turn-key construction/building services
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Johannesburg, South Africa
    Address
    Cnr: R114 and Koala Road, Muldersdrift, JHB
    1747 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-114753129 www.helmconstruction.co.za
      Add SEO element