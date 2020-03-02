Helm Construction has successfully completed over 300 projects since inception, these include many individual houses, cluster developments, multi-level apartment blocks, hotels, shopping centres, industrial buildings, student accommodation, schools, inner-city redevelopments, social housing, commercial buildings and warehouses.
Helm Construction has earned a solid reputation as experts in residential construction. We consistently produce and complete high quality buildings to exacting standards with attention to detail.
- Services
- Full turn-key construction/building services
- Service areas
- South Africa
- Johannesburg, South Africa
- Address
-
Cnr: R114 and Koala Road, Muldersdrift, JHB
1747 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-114753129 www.helmconstruction.co.za