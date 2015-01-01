Your browser is out-of-date.

Veld Architects
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews
Projects

    Modern Industrial Home, Veld Architects Passive house
    Modern Industrial Home, Veld Architects Passive house
    Modern Industrial Home, Veld Architects Passive house
    +11
    Modern Industrial Home

    Veld Architects is an award winning professional

    architectural practice based in Johannesburg, South Africa. We integrate

    original design ideas with innovation, creating bold functional forms and

    focused details. Veld is passionate about regenerative design principles and we

    ensure that our projects are meticulously executed.


    Services
    Professional Architects
    Service areas
    South Africa
    Company awards
    • Pretoria Institute of Architects award 2015 for Good Architecture, Finalist in the women in Construction Awards Africa 2017, Shortlisted for the International Design & Architecture Awards 2020
    Address
    Ashanti Road, Monaghan farm, Sg57
    1748 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-828565419 www.veldarchitects.co.za
