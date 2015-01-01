Veld Architects is an award winning professional
architectural practice based in Johannesburg, South Africa. We integrate
original design ideas with innovation, creating bold functional forms and
focused details. Veld is passionate about regenerative design principles and we
ensure that our projects are meticulously executed.
- Services
- Professional Architects
- Service areas
- South Africa
- Company awards
- Pretoria Institute of Architects award 2015 for Good Architecture, Finalist in the women in Construction Awards Africa 2017, Shortlisted for the International Design & Architecture Awards 2020
- Address
-
Ashanti Road, Monaghan farm, Sg57
1748 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-828565419 www.veldarchitects.co.za